Joe Kelly compares Dodgers roster building to Apple's approach

After becoming MLB's first back-to-back champion since the New York Yankees won three World Series in a row from 1998-2000, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been aggressive in free agency as they look to pursue a three-peat.

Despite initial reports - and suggestions from manager Dave Roberts - of a likely modest offseason, the Dodgers signed Edwin Díaz to a record-setting contract. Roughly one month later, the Dodgers agreed to terms with Kyle Tucker on a deal that broke a record as well.

The Dodgers' continued spending in free agency has resulted in plenty of criticism, but Joe Kelly defended his former team during an interview with MLB Network Radio by comparing their approach to Apple releasing a new iPhone each year.

"It doesn't surprise me. Obviously it makes a lot of people mad, but you see people every single fall line up for the new iPhone. That's what the Dodgers do. They're going to improve their team, which is pretty much their product, right? They put it on the field. You don't see Apple remaking the same phone over and over, right? They know they're the best, but they want to keep enhancing their product, and that's exactly what the Dodgers do."

Kelly has never been one to shy away from responding to critics, and he previously spoke highly of the Dodgers during his time with the organization and in de facto retirement.

In this case, Kelly's comments don't figure to dampen claims of the Dodgers ruining baseball, and ironically they could cause a stir in the tech community as well. To some, Apple has fallen into a habit of recycling much of the same technology and features when releasing a new iPhone.

But Kelly's overall point is one the Dodgers have not shied away from. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman repeatedly has stated the Dodgers ownership group and front office feel a responsibility to fans for their endless support.

There also is the factor of Shohei Ohtani deferring $680 million of his 10-year, $700 million contract in exchange for the Dodgers making good faith efforts each season to build a World Series-caliber roster around him.

Are the Dodgers ruining baseball?

With an exorbitant payroll and more than $1 billion in deferred money, the Dodgers are being used as a scapegoat for the likely MLB lockout that will come once the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires after the 2026 season.

But are the Dodgers actually ruining baseball?

President and CEO Stan Kasten, along with Friedman, are among those who have dismissed the notion. Data also supports their stance.

Final attendance for the 2025 MLB season surpassed 71 million to represent the third year in a row of growth for the first time since 2005-2007. Moreover, Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays drew 27.3 million viewers on Fox, becoming the most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017.

