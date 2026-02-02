Freddie Freeman Compares Clayton Kershaw Retiring to Justin Turner Leaving Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw had a storybook ending to his Los Angeles Dodgers career and now the franchise embarks on a new journey without their longtime ace.

Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008 and became a permanent part of the Dodgers' rotation the following year. Over the course of becoming the best left-handed pitcher of his generation, Kershaw accumulated 11 career All-Star Game selections, three Cy Youngs and a National League MVP Award, among other accolades.

Most important to the future Hall of Famer, he retired as a three-time World Series champion. Two of those titles were won with Freddie Freeman as a Dodgers teammate.

How the Dodgers would fill the void created by Kershaw's retirement was among the talking points during DodgerFest, and one that Freeman compared to another franchise stalwart.

Freddie Freeman compares Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw

When Freeman unexpectedly ended up in the laps of the Dodgers because of a stunning decision by the Atlanta Braves in free agency, he joined a team with plenty of stars.

Freeman quickly developed strong friendships with the likes of Justin Turner, Kershaw and Mookie Betts. Turner famously was part of the Dodgers' final recruiting pitch to Freeman before the MLB lockout began in December 2021.

“And then just before the lockout, at Mookie’s wedding, Doc, J.T. and I walked outside 10 minutes before everything went dark, and just said, ‘Hey, don’t forget about us. During this period just don’t forget about us,’" Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman later recalled.

“We actually left a live music performance of Nelly to walk out and make that call. It would’ve taken a lot to get us to do that, but Freddie was definitely worth it.”

Freeman is now entering his fifth season with the Dodgers, but first without Turner or Kershaw as a teammate.

"I just did TV, and they showed my walk-off home run. And they show Kersh running on the field like a 5-year-old looking for candy. I'm going to miss it," Freeman said during his DodgerFest appearance. "Everyone talks about first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher, what he meant to this organization.

"But the day in, day out, inside of that clubhouse, what we get to see and have with him, the joy he brings, him singing shirtless in the weight room at the top of his lungs, those are the things you'll miss more, for me.

"It's going to be hard. It's like when I first got here, after one year, J.T. wasn't here anymore. It's weird seeing Dodgers legends not walk around the clubhouse anymore. What [Kershaw] meant to this organization, the game of baseball, it's pretty cool he's going to pitch for Team USA.

"I'm looking forward to watching him pitch. But it's definitely going to be weird not having number 22 walking around. But we'll see him here at the ring ceremony."

