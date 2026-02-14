Dodgers Are Telling Plenty About Their Starting Pitching Plans

Coming off back-to-back World Series titles that began with an abbreviated Spring Training because of starting the season internationally, the Los Angeles Dodgers can take solace in a more traditional schedule this year.

There will be some interruption for their five players participating in the World Baseball Classic, but the impact--at least initially-- should be minimal. However, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japan) and Edwin Díaz (Puerto Rico) pitching in the WBC could impact the Dodgers at the start of the 2026 season.

That's already trending to potentially be the case with Blake Snell after he pitched through more left shoulder discomfort in the World Series. That caused a delay in Snell's offseason throwing and has him taking a different approach in Spring Training.

Dodgers being cautious with starting pitchers

Dodgers pitchers and catchers held their first workout of Spring Training on Friday, which saw the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Díaz and Roki Sasaki among those who threw a bullpen session. Ohtani is entering his first full season as a pitcher since having a second Tommy John surgery.

But if there's a prevailing theme for the Dodgers this year perhaps more so than in other seasons, it's patience.

"Guys are anxious. I think for me, we've got a long camp. Longer than we've had in recent years, so try to get guys to start slow but intentional, methodical, is the message," manager Dave Roberts said.

"I think a lot of the veteran guys sort of know where they're at, what it's going to take to get ready. Younger guys, I think some of the guys that are coming off injury, guys that had a bigger workload last year, and just trying to bucket those guys together, I think the main thing is ramp-up methodically and really not try to have a target date."

When previously discussing Snell's status and Dodgers starters as a whole during his appearance at DodgerFest, Roberts' messaging alluded to not pressing the issue early.

"Whatever is best for Blake, or any of our pitchers for that matter, we're going to do," he said. "Where he's at once we get to Spring Training and how his arm feels, there is a buildup from there. If it doesn't line up with Opening Day, the first series, then it doesn't. And I'll say that about all the pitchers."

Roberts has also confirmed the Dodgers will start the season with a six-man rotation, but noted who would round out the group was far from decided. There also is the possibility, if not likelihood, of the Dodgers looking to provide Yamamoto with a chance to recover after he pitches in the WBC.

Given some of the health factors at play, and depth pieces such as River Ryan and Gavin Stone are returning from injury, the Dodgers' rotation on Opening Day could be pieced together and far from the group they hope to have come October.

Dodgers bobbleheads for starting pitchers

In recognition of the stellar performances Snell, Yamamoto, Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow had during the 2025 postseason, the Dodgers planned "Starter Series" giveaways as part of their bobbleheads schedule for the 2026 season.

