On the day the Los Angeles Dodgers officially signed Kyle Tucker to his record-setting contract, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman suggested the roster was largely complete.

That didn't come as much of a surprise considering the Dodgers to that point had signed two of the top free agents who were available this offseason in Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker.

But Friedman also left open the possibility of the Dodgers still rounding out their roster.

“I think there’s still some things we’re kicking around, some conversations that have been ongoing for a little bit that we’re going to continue to look to enhance and build up depth,” he said. “There’s some things, but I think in terms of more seismic changes, I think we’re pretty well set.”

Friedman did not offer any more clarification, but an assumption could be made his comments partly alluded to current Dodgers free agent Kiké Hernández.

Hernández has been open about wanting to finish his career with the Dodgers, and during a promotional visit in December, indicated it was merely a matter of time until he re-signed for 2026.

Miguel Rojas expects Dodgers to re-sign Kiké Hernández

The notion that Hernández will re-sign with the Dodgers for a third offseason in a row is shared by Miguel Rojas, who himself returned to the team on a new deal after becoming a free agent following the World Series.

"I'm in constant communication with Kiké," Rojas revealed while speaking at DodgerFest. "I feel like in my mind, I have no doubt that he's going to be back. But definitely it has something to do with his injury and the stuff he's going through right now. He's not going to be ready until maybe a couple months into the season.

"But I'm crossing my fingers and keeping the hope we're going to have Kiké. We all know how important he is for the clubhouse, for the organization, for the fans, for the city of L.A. He deserves to be here. Michael Jordan couldn't do it without Scottie Pippen and the other guys on that team, Steve Kerr obviously. Same thing with Kobe and the team.

Jun 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrates at the plate with first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I feel Kiké is one of those guys that is probably not Michael Jordan but is really important. He's not Shohei Ohtani, he's not Freddie Freeman, but we're all part of this and we've all been a part of this for the last couple years.

"I would like to have Kiké on my side and I know everybody in this clubhouse would like to have him for next year."

Are the Dodgers waiting to re-sign Kiké Hernández?

Hernández underwent offseason surgery on his left elbow, which entailed an extensor repair. He played through the elbow issue last year and at one point was in danger of missing the end of the season.

Hernández has projected he will miss at least the first month of the 2026 season, and potentially May as well. As Rojas noted, that likely has affected his free agency.

The presumption has been a return to the Dodgers would not be finalized until players begin reporting for the start of Spring Training, as that represents the earliest date at which the 60-day injured list can be utilized.

The Dodgers' 40-man roster is currently full.

