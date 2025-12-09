MLB Insider Confirms Dodgers Star is on Trade Block

According to an MLB insider, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is available on the trade market, a surprising move given the veteran's role in the clubhouse.

Hernandez has long been a fan favorite, and his sunflower seeds celebration has become an icon whenever a Dodgers player hits a home run.

He played well for the Dodgers in 2024, but his 2025 season was a step back in both production and defense for the team.

The 33-year-old was in the 6th percentile for fielding run value, the 43rd percentile in xwOBA, and the 49th percentile in expected batting average. He struck out a lot and didn't get on base very often, and his expected slugging rate was only in the 66th percentile, not compensating for his weaknesses.

In right field, Hernandez makes poor reads on balls, which makes his already slow speed more noticeable. If other elite defenders surrounded him, it might not impact the team as much. Still, there are a few quality defensive outfielders besides Andy Pages, or utility players Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernandez.

The Dodgers are expected to boost their outfield options, especially after Michael Conforto failed to deliver meaningful production. They have been linked to big-name free agents like Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, as well as potential trade targets such as Steven Kwan.

While they seem focused on adding an outfielder, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers may be ready to move on from Hernandez, an outfielder well past his athletic prime.

"The Dodgers are shopping outfielder Teoscar Hernandez," Nightengale wrote in a story.

In terms of replacements for Hernandez, Bellinger and Tucker are unlikely to sign due to their monetary demands, leaving the Dodgers likely to explore the trade market instead, according to The Athletic.

"At this stage of the winter, it seems that, if the Dodgers are going to address their outfield, it will likely be on the trade market," the story read.

The Dodgers also need help in the bullpen and possibly a solid bench bat, instead of mostly depending on utility players. With limited resources for short-term success, it is difficult to address all these needs, and they will rely on organizational depth to some degree.

