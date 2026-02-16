Why Roki Sasaki's Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

When Roki Sasaki chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was viewed as both a foregone conclusion and significant boon for their projected starting rotation in 2025.

At a too-be-determined date, the Dodgers expected to have Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Sasaki each making starts. The three not only share in being Japanese natives, but in potential to each be a staff ace.

But what ultimately unfolded for Sasaki during his rookie season was largely disappointment. Sasaki's fastball velocity still remained below his triple-digit norm and he managed just eight starts before going on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

To that point he had a posted a 4.72 ERA and walked 14.3% of batters faced, which was double the MLB average.

As months passed with Sasaki still on the IL, it began to appear as though a return in 2025 was in doubt. An extended rehab assignment didn't produce overwhelming results, but a shift to pitching out of the bullpen proved instrumental.

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning of game three of the NLCS of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sasaki was activated during the final week of the regular season and he went on to make a significant impact in the postseason as a reliever. The role change was temporary, however, with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirming this offseason that Sasaki was returning to the rotation in 2026.

But with that, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has shared he believes Sasaki needs to develop a third pitch in order to become an effective starter.

Roki Sasaki developing new pitches

Further expanding on a process that initially began last year, Sasaki is in the process of adding more pitches to his repertoire.

His pitch mix primarily centers around a fastball with the potential to regularly touch 100 mph, and a devastating forkball/splitter when commanded.

Per Baseball Savant, Sasaki primarily relied on his fastball (49.9% usage) and forkball/splitter (33.5%) last year. By comparison, his slider was thrown just 16.3% of the time.

Feb 13, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws in the bullpen during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It's believed the variation of the slider Sasaki threw contributed to his shoulder injury, and now he's back to experimenting with a faster version from his time pitching in Japan, according to Dylan Hernández of the California Post.

Sasaki also is using the spring to throw a cutter, and it's believed he will choose between that and the slider to add as a third pitch. Still to come will be a two-seamer that bores in on right-handed batters.

Considering the importance of Sasaki's development, which was further spotlighted by the Dodgers blocking his participation in the World Baseball Classic, the focus of Spring Training for the 24-year-old needs to be on getting past growing pains and not stritcly results from Cactus League games.

The Dodgers as an organization have long emphasized that stance, particularly with their pitchers. So while it would certainly be encouraging for Sasaki to have clean appearances throughout the spring, his development and feel for a cutter or slider takes precedent.

Recommended articles