Dodgers Spring Training Notes: Emmet Sheehan, Lineup Decisions, Pitching Staff Roles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in their first week of full-squad Spring Training workouts that are leading up to a Cactus League opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

That's a road matchup for the Dodgers, as is their game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday before the Camelback Ranch opener on Monday. Overall, the Dodgers are playing 32 games this spring, which includes an exhibition with Team Mexico and Freeway Series back in Southern California.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts already confirmed Shohei Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup for their first two games, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will likely start Saturday or Sunday. Both players are preparing to represent Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic in addition to ramping up for the 2026 season.

Latest Dodgers Spring Training updates

Cactus League opener

While the Dodgers are keeping Brusdar Graterol on a slower progression schedule, Tommy Edman is working his way back from right ankle surgery and Blake Snell is behind other starters, the Dodgers still have a bevy of roster options as they get set to begin playing in games.

"There's some guys that we're ramping up slower, as we've talked about, but there's other guys that are ready to go," Roberts said. "There's certainly a buildup and we have a lot of good arms and depth. Veteran guys, some guys we just signed, some younger guys.

"Just to give guys opportunities and see as guys get built up. We're certainly ready to get going."

The Dodgers announced 32 non-roster invitees to big league camp this year, then followed that by adding Keston Hiura and Santiago Espinal.

Emmet Sheehan under the weather

Emmet Sheehan was among the pitchers who threw a bullpen session during their first official workout on Feb. 13, but he has since been limited due to being under the weather.

"It has put him behind. How much it's put him behind, I don't know that," Roberts said. "But when you miss two and a half days of work as a starting pitcher, it puts you behind. Hopefully he kept his arm moving a little bit and we didn't lose too many days."

Deciding roles with pitching staff

Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Ben Casparius all pitched as starters and out of the Dodgers bullpen last year. Sheehan is a likely lock for the Opening Day rotation even with his current illness, and the team for now is continuing to stretch out their other swing candidates.

"I think what we've done since I've been here is, you don't know about length and starters until you get to the season. So as many guys that are starters that you can build up to three, four, five innings, it gives you optionality," Roberts explained.

"I think with Emmet, Justin, River Ryan, Gavin Stone, all those guys, we're going to continue to build up. We've got time to do that and as we look out into spring, we'll see where we go."

Wrobleski had better success as a relief pitcher but Roberts said the Dodgers still view the left-hander as a starting pitcher.

Mookie Betts third in Dodgers lineup

Further cementing his previous remarks about lineup construction, all indications point to Mookie Betts hitting third for the Dodgers this season.

"Leadoff, I feel good with our leadoff hitter right now," Roberts began.

"I think for Mookie in particular, being leadoff, the mindset of getting on base, versus hitting behind Shohei in the No. 2, I like him in the No. 3 in the sense that I feel there's an on-base component, there's a get hits component, there's a drive in runs component.

"You're more of a Swiss Army knife in the lineup. I'm not beholden to it, but I like him in the three-hole right now. I haven't totally figured out two and four, but I like Mookie in the three."

Kyle Tucker and Freddie Freeman will bat second and third in the Dodgers lineup in some order. Betts has not regularly hit third in a lineup during any point of his career. The bulk of his 66 career games (64 starts) in that spot came when Betts started 40 games and hit third for the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

Roberts added he has not yet held lineup conversations with players involved just yet.