What's Different for Mookie Betts in Spring Training This Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a more methodical approach to Spring Training this year that has resulted in the likes of Mookie Betts and Max Muncy being among the veterans who have not yet played in a Cactus League game.

That also applied to Freddie Freeman until he was in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday for his 2026 Spring Training debut.

Betts was among the batters to face Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers workout at Camelback Ranch this past Sunday as he ramps up toward playing in a Cactus League game. Betts is preparing for a third season as the Dodgers' starting shortstop.

"Mookie is all about winning. Whatever it takes to help the team. But I think when you're trying to play a new position, you're consumed by that. Understandably so. Which I think he now has a handle on it," manager Dave Roberts said.

"When you're playing catchup out of the gate with your health, that's hard too. So I think right now, he had a full offseason, he's in a great spot. So I think now he can just kind of focus on maintaining building up and helping the Dodgers win in 2026.

"He just seems much more relaxed than he has in the last couple of years, which is going to be fun to see."

Betts' offensive struggles last season were often blamed on his daily work at shortstop, but he, Roberts and Dodgers front office continued to refute that notion. A change in mindset helped Betts get past his lost season at the plate, and he went on to win a Fielding Bible Award and become a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop.

Betts' growing comfort and confidence at the position saw him teaching shortstop drills to Nick Shumpert just one offseason removed from receiving similar tutelage from Troy Tulowitzki.

Mookie Betts wants to remain at shortstop

Having completed an unprecedented move to such a physically demanding position after turning 30 years old, Betts envisions ending his career as shortstop.

"I'm 100% sure I'll be able to," Betts said during his appearance at DodgerFest. "I keep my body in really good shape, so as I age, the argument is you slow down or whatever. But I'll be fine. I work out and do everything it takes to be successful, to be able to move.

"I understand that's what I've got. I don't have the 230 pounds where I don't have to worry about it. I have to be able to move and stay agile. Plus, I got to be able to bowl and golf and everything else."