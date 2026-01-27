Mookie Betts Selected for 2026 NBA All-Star Event

The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the center of the MLB landscape, but the city is soon going to be under a spotlight for 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting NBA All-Star events at the Intuit Dome, their $2 billion home arena that officially opened on Aug. 15, 2024, with a Bruno Mars concert. The Clippers are now in the second season at their dedicated arena after spending 25 seasons among the original tennants at Staples Center, now the Crypto.com Arena.

But as the Dodgers near the start of Spring Training and their 2026 season, Mookie Betts is scheduled to be part NBA All-Star as one of the coaches for a team in the Ruffles Celebrity Game.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will be coaching in the Ruffles Celeb Game in LA! ⚾️🏀



🌟 Friday, 2/13 at 7:00pm/et on ESPN



🎟️ Get your tickets to the Ruffles Celeb Game: https://t.co/aVa6hMPMEj https://t.co/vP31bcmFyo — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2026

The timing of the event comes four days before the Dodgers hold their first full-squad Spring Training workout on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Thus, Betts won't miss any obligations before needing to report to Camelback Ranch.

That's been a balance he's worked amid having several interests that extend beyond a future Hall of Fame baseball career.

Betts played basketball in high school and is an avid NBA fan. He's attended several Los Angeles Lakers games over recent years and developed a friendship with LeBron James.

When the Lakers superstar was in attendance for LeBron James bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, Betts slugged two home runs in the second game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

The 2025 Roberto Clemente Award winner launched an AAU basketball team in Tennessee in 2021.

NBA All-Star 2026 Celebrity Game info

The 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is being played at the Kia Forum, which is located up the street from Intuit Dome. This year's Ruffles All-Star Celebrity tips off at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 12, and will air live on ESPN. Tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Shams Charania, GloRilla and Mustard are confirmed for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, with more participants due to be announced in the near future.

Mustard, a Los Angeles native, was the DJ for the Dodgers' 2025 World Series celebration at Dodger Stadium. He's risen to critical acclaim through in part with producing songs for Kendrick Lamar. Mustard also worked alongside DJ Khaled and DJ Premier to curate the soundtrack for the NBA2K16 video game.

Would not have guessed Mustard has “Suavemente” in his bag yet here we are. pic.twitter.com/fO85Fz8IQ3 — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) November 3, 2025

GloRilla was a headliner of the halftime performance during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Recommended articles