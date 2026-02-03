Who Mookie Betts is Coaching in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Just under one week before the Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to hold their first full-squad workout of Spring Training, Mookie Betts is going to get an opportunity to close out the offseason with one of his off-the-field interest.

Betts was recently named a coach for the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that is being played at the Kia Forum on Friday, Feb. 12. The event is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on ESPN.

Mark Jones is going to handle play-by-play duties and be joined for the broadcast by analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Monica McNutt.

Betts played basketball in high school and remains an avid NBA fan. Over the years he's attended several Los Angeles Lakers games and developed a friendship with LeBron James.

Also coaching on the same team as Betts is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his brothers Thanasis and Alex.

Comedian Anthony Anderson, NBA player development trainer Chris Brickley and shooting coach Lethal Shooter are leading the second celebrity team. Anderson and Betts previously crossed paths as the actor emceed special events the Dodgers have hosted.

K-pop group CORTIS is scheduled to perform at halftime of the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game. It's going to represent the first time a K-pop artist has ever performed at halftime of the annual event.

Mookie Betts' team for 2026 All-Star Celebrity Game

The celebrities that Betts is going to coach in the game are social media creator and basketball personality Jenna Bandy, NBA insider Shams Charania, former player Tacko Fall, reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, actor and producer Keegan-Michael Kay, former Lakers guard Jeremy Lin, Charlotte Horners governor Rick Schnall, acot and signer Dylan Wang, Detroit Lions wide reciver Amon-Ra St. Brown, two-time FIFA Wold Cup champion Cafu and multi-platinum rapper GloRilla.

Anthony Anderson's celebrity team

Going up against the team coached by Betts and the Antetokounmpo brothers are Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Indian entertainment icon Badshah, Dude Perfect co-founder and creator Cody Jones, seven-time Olympic medalist sprinter Andre De Grasse, Phoenix Suns governor Mat Ishbia, actor Simu Liu, multi-platinum producer Mustard, singer-songwriter Adrien Nuñez, actress Taylor Frankie Paul, former NBA player Jason "White Chocolate" Williams and social media personality Nicolas Vansteenberghe.

Notably, Mustard is a Los Angeles native who was the DJ for the Dodgers' 2025 World Series celebration at Dodger Stadium. He has risen to critical acclaim in part by producing songs for Kendrick Lamar. Mustard also worked alongside DJ Khaled and DJ Premier to curate the soundtrack for the NBA2K16 video game.

