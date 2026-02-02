Mookie Betts Feeling Confident After 'Re-Wiring'

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts went wire-to-wire last season as the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting shortstop for the first time in his career but it was accompanied by prolonged struggles at the plate.

At times Betts' down offensive year was blamed on the physical demands of playing shortstop every day. He and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts regularly dismissed that notion.

The more likely explanation was Betts contracting an undisclosed virus at the end of Spring Training. Sudden weight loss prompted the Dodgers to send Betts home from Tokyo without having him appear in either of their two exhibition games or series against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts went two and half weeks between playing in a game. That sent him down a path of trying to play catch-up over the duration of the regular season. By August, Betts said he had accept 2025 would be a lost season on a personal level.

“My season is kind of over, so I chalk that up to not a great season, but I can help the boys win every night. Get an RBI, make a play, do something," Betts said.

“I had to shift my focus there. Obviously, everyone wants to have great seasons, but it’s a lot easier when you don’t worry about the season and just worry game to game. I think I’ll take this perspective the rest of my career.

“It’s something new for me to focus on the moment, really stay in the moment. Like I said, it’s something I’ll use for the rest of my career.”

That mindset allowed for Betts to get back on track in some regard, and now he's looking to put last year behind him entirely.

"I feel great. Ready to go. I know there's going to be a lot of challenges, just like last year. But we got the group that's kind of been through everything. It will be fun," Betts said at DodgerFest.

Mookie Betts details offseason focus

Betts finished last season with a career-worst .732 on-base plus slugging percentage. Falling well short of expectations sent the 33-year-old down a path of "re-wiring my body to do what I wanted it to do."

Betts clarified that was not with his swing mechanics but more mentally.

"I just got to get back to re-wiring and trusting myself. Not worrying about having a bad year last year, just kind of putting that out of my mind," he said. "Not even trying to have a good year this year. Just play, have fun, and we'll get there whenever we get there.

"More just re-wiring the mechanics of my brain, the motor pattern. It kind of got out of whack early on, and once it got out of whack early, it was kind of a snowball effect. Now I’ve gotten to put the training wheels on, take my time, and really stack positive days over and over.

"Now we’re in a really good spot.”

