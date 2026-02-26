Pete Crow-Armstrong Separates Criticism of Dodgers Fans From Players

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers combined for a watershed moment in MLB history last year by starting the season in Tokyo, and now they're connected for comments made by Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The young center fielder disparaged Dodgers fans as part of a feature interview with Wayne Drehs for the Chicago Magazine cover story. Crow-Armstrong seemingly was intending to prop up Cubs fans, but did so at the expense of the Dodgers' fanbase.

He used an expletive to label them as not caring enough about the team and only being interested in taking pictures at Dodger Stadium.

When asked about his comments during an appearance on "Foul Territory," Crow-Armstrong made a point to explain he did not intend to slight Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman or the players. But he essentially continued to stand by his criticism of Dodgers fans.

"I didn't get a chance to really, like, back that statement up with the fact that has nothing to do with Doc. That has nothing to do with Shohei or any of the players over there.



"I love Mookie Betts. I look up to him like crazy. Freddie has only ever been great to me. If anything, those are the guys that have given these fans a reason to be fans.



"And, you know, I grew up going to Dodgers games when they weren't always good, when they had Mannywood pop up. But it's like they go in phases. I remember--all fans fight and stuff--but putting the Giants fan in a coma. That stuck with me as a kid.



"Just little things. Sitting in the stands, just nasty stuff goes on. I didn't always experience that at other ballparks. But like I said, that has nothing to do with who's actually on the field for them. I love playing against them and I just love what they're doing right now. They're creating a dynasty, but I want to take them down. I love it."

The Bryan Stow incident from 2011 was a dark moment in the storied rivalry between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. It prompted security changes at Dodger Stadium and in February 2014 led to two men pleading guilty to assault that left Stow brain damaged and disabled.

It's certainly reasonable for such a tragedy to not sit well with Crow-Armstrong, a Sherman Oaks, Calif., native. He also seemingly was fortunate enough to avoid witnessing the reality that every fanbase is susceptible to having unruly members.

Other opposing players have often commended fans who pack Dodger Stadium for their unwavering passion and ability to create a strong home-field advantage. The Dodgers have led MLB attendance every season since 2013.

They are coming off their first year of exceeding 4 million in Dodger Stadium attendance, which had not been done by an MLB team since the New York Mets and New York Yankees both achieved the feat in 2008.

When do the Cubs play at Dodger Stadium?

Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs are due to face the Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium from April 24-26. Saturday's game was selected for a national broadcast on Fox.

The 23-year-old presumably is going to be met by a chorus of boos, much like treatment players from the 2017 Houston Astros team receive.