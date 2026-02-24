Dodgers Fans Painted in Unfair Light by Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most successfully run MLB franchises, both because of sponsorship opportunities brought about by signing Shohei Ohtani and also tremendous fan support each season.

Whether by Dodgers players themselves or opponents, the environment at Dodger Stadium is regularly praised. But there are exceptions, and Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong is among them.

Pete Crow-Armstrong calls out Dodgers fans

As part of a feature interview with Wayne Drehs in a cover story for Chicago Magazine, Crow-Armstrong raved about Cubs fans and while putting down the Dodgers fanbase.

“I love Chicago more and more,” Crow-Armstrong says. “It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a [expletive]. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care.”

That Crow-Armstrong would tout the Wrigley Field faithful as being the superior group isn't a surprise. Chicago has a strong reputation as a sports city and Cubs fans are generally recognized as being a supportive bunch.

Naturally, the 23-year-old would have a fond view of the fans that root for the team he plays for. But what makes Crow-Armstrong's criticism intriguing is he was born in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and starred at Harvard-Westlake high school before being drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

It appears that young center fielder primarily has issue with Dodgers fans. During the offseason, Crow-Armstrong raved about the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays combining for a thrilling World Series matchup that he believed boosted overall interest in the sport.

Dodgers fans show strong support

The Dodgers have led MLB in attendance each season since 2013. They are coming off their first year of exceeding 4 million in Dodger Stadium attendance, which had not been done by any team since the New York Mets and New York Yankees both achieved the feat in 2008.

Manager Dave Roberts has consistently spoken about the home-field advantage the Dodgers enjoy, particularly when it comes to postseason play. So too has Freddie Freeman when reflecting on the vast difference of playing at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Dodgers compared to an opposing team.

Perhaps motivated by his disdain for the fans, the Southern California had a strong showing last season to help the Cubs win two of three games at Dodger Stadium. He went a combined 4-for-13 with three runs scored, one double, one triple, two home runs and two RBI.

Crow-Armstrong joins New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. in recently speaking negatively about the Dodgers organization in some regard. When looking ahead to becoming a free agent after the 2026 season, Chisholm said he would not entertain possibly signing with the Dodgers and instead would first join the Los Angeles Angels.