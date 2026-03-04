Decoy is More Than a Dog to Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's global stardom has extended to Decoy, his beloved dog that's shared the spotlight since appearing on MLB Network for the announcement of the 2023 American League MVP Award.

Decoy's list of accolades include sparking plenty of interest over his name not being public until after Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, receiving a "Most Valuable Dog" award and now being the subject of a children's book.

During a recent appearance on "Access Hollywood," Ohtani explained his typical reluctance to include Decoy in business projects but doing so with the book in order to raise awareness.

"To be honest with you, a lot of people do approach us to do business related to Decoy. I usually just reject all of those types of business inquiries because Decoy is part of my family. He's not something that I use for gain, for business.



"But in regards to this, this is for the animals. I thought it would be a special experience. It's more of a project for families, for parents and kids, and their pets. But I kind of felt it would be weird if I was making money off my dog.



"I just wanted to give back to animals. I love animals, so that's why upon doing this project, the first thing I wanted to make clear was that any proceeds we made was going to go directly back to the animals and all the pets that don't have houses. That was my goal upon creating this project."

Ohtani's children's book, "Decoy Saves Opening Day," released in February, marking his first work as an author. Michael Blank is co-author of the book with Ohtani, and illustrations were done by Fanny Liem. HarperCollins Publishers is the publisher of Ohtani's book.

The book is centered around Decoy being scheduled to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day, but he forgets his lucky baseball at home and has to get it before it’s too late. It's a play on Decoy perfectly delivering the first pitch during the 2024 season.

Proceeds from book sales support non-profit animal rescue organizations that help animals find forever homes. Late last year, Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, launched the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation.

Decoy is a Dutch Kooikerhondje, which are considered lively, agile, self-confident, good-natured and alert dogs. The American Kennel Club additionally describes the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje breed is faithful, easy-going and friendly in the home.

Shohei Ohtani and Decoy mural

Ohtani and Decoy are celebrated in the form of a mural by artist Alex "Ali" Gonzalez. His latest work stands 28 feet tall and depicts the moment Decoy gave Ohtani a high-five after the first pitch.

The newest Ohtani mural with Decoy is located at the just-opened Pawradise Park located in the Arts District of L.A. Pawradise Park is located at 435 Molino St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Monday through Thursday hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.