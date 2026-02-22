Andrew Friedman Shares Same Concerns as Fans With Dodgers Playing in World Baseball Classic

Once the Los Angeles Dodgers start to get further into their Cactus League schedule, they will be without a handful of players who committed to take part in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The group is notably led by Shohei Ohtani, who made a decision to only be a designated hitter for Team Japan. Ohtani is prioritizing heading into his first full season as a pitcher since having a second career Tommy John surgery.

He was memorably ended the 2023 WBC on the mound by striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch the gold medal for Samurai Japan.

It was among the many moments Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman enjoyed watching, but he told Alanna Rizzo on "Foul Territory" there is some concern with the team's pitchers playing in the WBC.

"I think when I have my baseball fan hat on, I think it's outstanding. I think it's great for the game. Watching it three years ago, I loved it. I was hanging on every pitch, I enjoyed watching it. I thought it was great for the game.



"That being said, for our pitchers especially, to throw at that intensity in March, worries me with our designs of playing through October. So it's about preparing these guys as best we can, doing everything we can to put them in the best position to go out and do that, and then see where they're at as they come back.



"But yeah, the pitching makes me a little nervous. Position players, it's almost that they don't get enough. Will Smith and Cal Raleigh are going to alternate. Will is going to have way fewer plate appearances going in than he would have had he been here. So even just building up the tolerance with his legs to catch and withstand that.



"So each guy is a little bit different. I love it in a lot of ways, but in some ways, just wearing my Dodgers hat, it makes me a little nervous."

The Dodgers blocked Roki Sasaki from being part of Team Japan in this year's WBC because of a right shoulder impingement causing him to miss a significant amount of his rookie season. The Dodgers otherwise allowed their players to commit to the 2026 WBC.

Dodgers pitchers in the World Baseball Classic

Edwin Díaz

In an announcement that did not come until nearly two months after signing a record-setting contract with the Dodgers, Edwin Díaz is among the Team Puerto Rico pitchers.

It's not a surprise when factoring in the significance of the WBC to Díaz, but it was when considering he suffered a season-ending torn right patellar tendon injury during the 2023 tournament that required surgery.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had long been a lock for the Team Japan roster. That was despite a heavy workload at the end of the Dodgers' postseason run that included pitching back-to-back days in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series.

Earlier in the offseason, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the Dodgers would prefer for Yamamoto to not pitch in the international tournament this year but noted the organization was understanding of its significance and would support him.