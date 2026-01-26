SportsNet LA Revisiting Dodgers' 2025 World Series Run

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training starts in just under three weeks, which is enough time for a final retrospective on the 2025 season that ended with a thrilling World Series victory.

Although the Dodgers went into the year as a heavy favorite to become MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000, the season didn't go as planned. The Dodgers fell well short of the all-time MLB wins record and didn't earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Blake Snell dealt with a left shoulder injury that forced him to miss four months, Tanner Scott underperformed, and Roki Sasaki's debut season included right shoulder trouble and struggles on the mound.

But in the end the Dodgers managed to get healthy for another October run that began with a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series. Last year was the first time the Dodgers were part of any Wild Card scenario since playing the single-elimination format in 2021.

From there was a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, who held home-field advantage in the National League Division Series and were picked by many pundits to advance. They instead were eliminated by the Dodgers in four games, capped off by a walk-off victory in Game 4.

SportsNet LA is beginning their "Timeless Dodgers" look back at the 2025 championship run by re-airing Game 1 of the NLDS on Monday night. It's going to be followed by Dodgers victories from Games 2 and 4 in the following days.

SportsNet LA will continue showing Dodgers playoff wins from the NL Championship Series next week. World Series re-runs will also air at a later date.

The Dodgers swept the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS and went the distance against the Toronto Blue Jays in a World Series matchup that's been lauded as one of the best in MLB history.

Their seven-game thriller included the Dodgers twice staving off elimination at Rogers Centre. Game 7 in particular featured momentum-swinging plays by both teams, with Miguel Rojas delivering one of the most dramatic home runs in Dodgers playoff history.

Now the Dodgers are looking to complete a three-peat, which hasn't been done by an MLB team since the aforementioned Yankees. The feat has never been accomplished by an NL team. Prior to the Dodgers, the Reds were the last NL team to win multiple World Series in a row when they did so from 1975-76.

Dodgers schedule on SNLA

Monday, 7 p.m. PT: Game 1 of NLDS

Tuesday, 7 p.m. PT: Game 2 of NLDS

Wednesday, 7 p.m. PT: Game 4 of NLDS

