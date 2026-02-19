Teoscar Hernández Drew Motivation From World Series Foe

Teoscar Hernández is entering something of a swing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after perfoming on opposite ends of the spectrum the last two years.

After signing a one-year contract with a goal to re-establish his value in free agency, Hernández hit .272/.339/.501 with 32 doubles, 33 home runs and 99 RBI. He earned a second career All-Star selection, became the first Home Run Derby champion in Dodgers history, and won a second Silver Slugger Award.

Hernández wound up returning to the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million contract but regressed defensively and at the plate last season.

Advanced metrics had Hernández's defense in right field as being similar to his play as a left fielder in 2024, but limitations and lapses proved more costly as opponents capitalized by taking extra bases. The Dodgers now plan to have Hernández back in left field after signing Kyle Tucker.

They are also counting on a bounce-back effort at the plate. Some of that confidence in based in Hernández being fully healthy after suffering a strained left groin last year. He regularly stated the injury did not linger throughout the season but has since revealed that to not be true.

How Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped Teoscar Hernández

Hernández passed on an opportunity to represent the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic this year so he could focus on offseason training and prepare for a third year with the Dodgers.

According to Dylan Hernández of the California Post, Hernández said he drew inspiration from working out alongside Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“Obviously, he’s preparing to help his team get back to the World Series and win,” Hernández said in Spanish. “I’m doing the same thing.”



Hernández and Guerrero have trained together in each of the last four offseasons.



“We motivate each other,” Hernández said. “At the end of the day, I think every player needs someone with whom they feel comfortable and have good moments while training.”

Although Hernández and Guerrero, who grew close during their time as teammates, have worked out together in past offseasons, the Blue Jays All-Star seemingly had a renewed focus after losing to the Dodgers in the World Series.

Guerrero recently documented his physical transformation in a post on Instagram.

Hernández did not follow suit in that regard, but he has garnered praise from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedma and Roberts for being in better shape this spring.