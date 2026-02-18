One Big Reason Teoscar Hernández Will Have Bounce-Back Season for Dodgers

Teoscar Hernández put together an impressive first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, became a fan-favorite and was rewarded with a multi-year deal.

After taking a prove-it, one-year contract for 2024, Hernández batted .272/.339/.501 with 33 doubles, 33 home runs and 99 RBI. He earned a second career All-Star Game selection, became the first Home Run Derby winner in Dodgers franchise history, and won a Silver Slugger Award.

That was met by a slow-developing free agency process that ended with Hernández returning to the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million contract that includes a team option for 2028.

Hernández's second season with the Dodgers saw him shift over to right field, where he prefers to play, but with that came defensive lapses that were accompanied by an inconsistent performance at the plate.

The offseason brought about trade speculation but the 33-year-old remained part of the Dodgers. But he is moving back to left field after their signing of Kyle Tucker to a record-setting contract.

"We made the signing and then I ended up reaching out to Teo and said this is what's going to happen. He gave me a big thumbs up," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the conversation with Hernández regarding his position change.

"I think it just speaks to the guys we have in the room. If winning is the most important thing, then it doesn't matter the role, the position. Guys have bought-in."

Teoscar Hernández back to being healthy

Similar to what unfolded with Mookie Betts last year, there was some belief that Hernández was impacted by a health issue.

He hit .315/.333/.600 with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 34 RBI and a 155 wRC+ through 33 games before going on the injured list because of a left groin strain during the first week of May.

But after returning nearly two weeks later, Hernández batted just .223/.268/.404 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 55 RBI and a 84 wRC+ to finish out the rest of the season.

Hernández assured throughout last season he was healthy and the groin/adductor issue was not to blame for his struggles in right field or at the plate. Now, however, he's admitted to the case being otherwise.

Hernández reported to Spring Training in better condition by having lost weight during the offseason and fully recovered from the groin strain. That level of commitment was behind his decision to withdraw from participating in the World Baseball Classic.

"I heard he's in great shape. I think for me, the defense really, really ticked up from that series in Denver we had in the summer. For me, that's the bar," Roberts said.

"He's going to move to left field this year, which he's excited about. I think he's shown the ability to be a good defender out there and he's obviously a run producer, so I'm excited to see what Teo can do this year. Very, very excited."

Hernández graded as a minus-9 in Outs Above Average as a right fielder last season. He posted that same number in left field in 2024. A notable difference, however, was in Hernández's miscues not necessarily costing the Dodgers an extra base as a left fielder.

Potential defensive improvement aside, what the Dodgers need most from Hernández is offensive production that better mirrors his first season with the team.

Considering he is back to being healthy, that is reason enough for the Dodgers to anticipate a needed uptick from Hernández for their left-handed heavy lineup.