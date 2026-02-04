Tommy Edman Shares Touching Tribute for Coach Who Passed Away

One of the many attributes that attracted the Los Angeles Dodgers to Tommy Edman is how he approaches the game. It's a mindset that Edman worked on crafting during his time playing collegiately at Stanford University from 2014-16.

Edman was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He remained part of the Cardinals organization until being sent to the Dodgers at the deadline in 2024 as part of a three-team trade that involved the Chicago White Sox as well.

Edman went on to make a strong first impression with the Dodgers, which included winning the 2024 National League Championship Series MVP Award. The Dodgers proceeded to sign Edman to a five-year, $74 million contract extension that offseason.

While the 30-year-old is making steady progress in his recovery from right ankle surgery, he was part of the baseball community impacted by the passing of legendary Stanford baseball coach Mark Marquess.

Tommy Edman's message for former Stanford coach

In response to news of Marquess' death, Edman posted a picture of the highly-respected coach in an Instagram story that was accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream at Stanford and impacting my life forever," Edman wrote. "I’ll always remember to move those puppies because of you. RIP, 9.”

Edman made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2019 and has gone on to become a versatile defender capable of playing second base, third base, shortstop and center field. He won a Gold Glove Award at second base in 2021.

That's the position Edman figures to primarily play for the Dodgers this season. He could again see some time in center field, but that possibility will largely depend on the health of his surgically-repaired right ankle.

Mark Marquess' coaching career

Marquess started at Stanford as an assistant coach to Ray Young from 1972-1976. Marquess was promoted to head coach in 1971, marking the start of a 41-year tenure at the helm of Cardinal baseball.

Marquess had a managerial record of 1,627–878–7 (.649), reaching the postseason 23 times. Under his direction, the Cardinal were 65–25 in NCAA Regionals, had a 10–2 record in the Super Regionals, and 34–23 mark in the College World Series.

Stanford won back-to-back college baseball championships under Marquess from 1987-88. He retired in 2016 and is a member of the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame.

