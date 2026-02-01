Top 5 Stories and Moments From DodgerFest 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their annual community tour week from Monday through Friday and followed it by hosting DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium to mark the unofficial start to a new season.

Fans were treated to an on-stage show hosted by Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Stephen Nelson, with the duo welcoming a rotation of players onto white couches for lighthearted interviews.

Some players also joined the SportsNet LA set in the center field plaza of Dodger Stadium, and AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio did a live broadcast from the fan event.

Conversations with players were a balance of looking back on an exciting World Series win in 2025 and the work ahead to three-peat.

DodgerFest 2026 highlights

Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki share stage

On stage at DodgerFest with the Champs! pic.twitter.com/ckNT6JuZLj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 1, 2026

Toward the end of the two-hour show stage show, Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki sat down to speak with Davis and Nelson about a variety of topics.

Ohtani discussed his upcoming participation in the World Baseball Classic with Team Japan, and Sasaki reflected on his prominent role out of the bullpen last year. Sasaki is set to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation in 2026, but won't pitch in the WBC.

Ohtani also poked fun at Yoshinobu Yamamoto for being absent from this year's DodgerFest. Prior to taking the stage, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani is not going to pitch in the WBC this year.

Freddie Freeman retiring the worm

“I think I’m going to be done with that.” 😅



Freddie might be retiring from doing the worm.



(@THEREAL_DV) pic.twitter.com/TG3mb247AA — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) January 31, 2026

Freddie Freeman made headlines during the offseason for showing off more of his dance moves that first captivated fans after the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2023.

In a moment that quickly went viral, Freeman broke out the worm at a World Series celebration party hosted by Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna. Freeman then repeated the dance at the instance of Gavin Lux during his wedding.

But that fun is going to remain in the past as Freeman told David Vassegh he likely won't do the worm moving forward.

Clayton Kershaw's presence

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves to the crowd during the 2025 World Series championship celebration at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 season is going to mark the first time since 2008 that the Dodgers roster will not include Clayton Kershaw at any point. Kershaw retired after 18 illustrious seasons but is returning in order to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

His absence on the Dodgers, however, is going to require an adjustment period.

"When we get to Spring Training and Camelback, not seeing his locker where it's been for 17 years, 18 years, it's going to be different," Roberts said. "The presence, seeing number 22 out there early doing his sprints, seeing him in the weight room, knowing it's Kershaw Day.

"So not having that, it's going to be different."

Tyler Glasnow added: "Hopefully, he's around. I don't know if he'll do a special assistant thing or something. But he has my vote for being around all the time. He was my lockermate and he was a good vibe all the time."

Blake Snell, Tommy Edman updates

Tommy Edman, who underwent right ankle surgery earlier in the offseason, said the procedure was to have a ligament repaired and bone spurs removed. Edman did not rule out the possibility of being in the Dodgers lineup on Opening Day but will be cautious during Spring Training.

Blake Snell specified the left shoulder trouble that caused a delay in his offseason throwing program was the same issue that sidelined him early in 2025. Snell pitched through the discomfort in the playoffs and focused on physical therapy after the World Series.

Dodgers not in the WBC

In encouraging injury news for the Dodgers, Freeman said his withdrawal from the World Baseball Classic was due to personal reasons and not health-related.

Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas did not pull any punches in discussing the insurance process that prevented him from joining Team Venezuela for the international tournament.

Recommended articles