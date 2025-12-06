Top Free Agent Closer Deemed Too Expensive for Dodgers' Liking

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be opening their wallets this winter and looking to add multiple players, though there are quite a few positions of need.

The Dodgers could use some help in the middle of the batting order, potentially adding a key bat to the lineup, along with an outfielder or two, and an infielder who can cover multiple positions.

The starting rotation is the only area that will not need any additions, but the other side of the pitching staff likely needs more resources invested into it.

Los Angeles' bullpen was the biggest weakness last season, almost costing them a World Series title. However, the starters managed to go deep enough into games to limit their exposure and two starters — Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki — became high-leverage relievers for the playoffs.

More news: Dodgers Reportedly Not in Pursuit Of Rays Closer Pete Fairbanks

The Dodgers particularly need a closer, someone they can depend on to finish games, although many of those relievers have already signed with other teams.

Still, there are names like Robert Suarez and Edwin Diaz who are on the market, the latter of which has become highly rumored to be the Dodgers' key target at this point.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo, Diaz's price could be too rich for the Dodgers.

"Los Angeles has also shown interest in former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, a source said, seeking to go for a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value for the two-time All-Star (who has a 2.91 ERA over the last four seasons)," The Athletic's story read.

"Pete Fairbanks remains on the market at likely a lesser price than Suarez, but the Dodgers have not been engaged on that front.

"Then there’s Edwin Díaz, the best reliever on the market, who, in addition to having a qualifying offer attached to him, is likely outside of the Dodgers’ desired range."

More news: Dodgers Executive Reveals What He Missed About Shohei Ohtani as an Amateur Scout

Diaz has been one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen in baseball. His track record should inspire confidence that he can be the solution to the Dodgers' problem, though giving a long-term contract to someone at 31 years old, primarily a reliever, can be a risky proposition, as the Dodgers learned with Tanner Scott.

The Dodgers need to keep investing in the bullpen and hope to eventually find some long-term solutions, meaning one of Suarez or Diaz is likely to sign.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.