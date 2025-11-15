When Will Shohei Ohtani Start Pitching in 2026?

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound in 2025, ending his year and a half hiatus from pitching in live games following his Tommy John surgery.

He started 14 games for the Dodgers during the regular season, posting a 2.87 ERA through 47.0 innings pitched. Ohtani struck out 62 batters in that time, which gave him a 145 ERA+, the second highest mark of his career in a season.

The right-hander also made his postseason pitching debut, making four starts for the Dodgers on their way to the World Series. Ohtani put together one of the most amazing playoff performances of all time during the Dodgers' run, hitting three home runs in a single game while pitching six innings and striking out 10 batters against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Ohtani's efforts on the mound helped him on his way to his fourth MVP award, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to have more than three.

“I do plan on being able to pitch off the mound from the beginning of the season,” Ohtani said through an interpreter after accepting his MVP award. “For me, the biggest thing is being able to stay healthy throughout the whole season and hopefully be able to start and end the season on the mound. The goal is obviously to be healthy for the full year and be able to pitch for the whole year.

“Obviously we might have new additions and some guys might be gone. In any case, I do hope to be able to pitch however many days I need to be out there and just be healthy.”

The Dodgers, despite losing Clayton Kershaw to retirement, still have one of the strongest rotations in the league, and could very well run a six-man rotation again in 2026 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan all available.

LA is in a great spot to secure the first three peat in 26 years in 2026, and Ohtani's health is sure to be a key contributor next season. They'll hope to see his first full season on the mound next year, and will hope he can replicate his solid showings from 2025.

