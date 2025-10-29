Who’s Pitching for Dodgers in World Series Game 5 vs Blue Jays?
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, on Tuesday evening as the World Series evened out to 2-2. All eyes move to Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.
Blake Snell will be starting Game 5 for the Dodgers, and right-hander Trey Yesavage will take the mound for the Blue Jays. Snell has a 2.42 ERA across four postseason starts, but is coming off a rough Game 1 of the World Series, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke after Game 4 about Snell, expecting more out of the southpaw on Wednesday.
“(We) expect Blake Snell to be better than he was in Game 1,” Roberts said.
Yesavage had just three major league starts before the postseason began, and has a 4.26 ERA across four October outings.
More news: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals MVP of World Series Game 3 Without Hesitation
Snell was dominant up until the Fall Classic however, with just a 0.86 ERA through his three postseason appearances. Perhaps his best start was Game 1 of the NLCS, punching out 10 across eight innings, and allowing just one hit all night.
Yesavage, the 22-year-old from Pottstown, PA, had a storybook start to his postseason career with 5.1 no-hit innings of work against the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the ALDS. He punched out 11 and walked just one batter en route to a dominant win. He faced off against Snell during Game 1 of the World Series, punching out five, walking three, and allowing two earned runs through four innings.
More news: Dodgers Crushed by Blue Jays in World Series Game 4 to Even Series at 2
Especially after the behemoth Game 3 that went 18 innings on Monday night, the Dodgers appeared to lose that same edge on Tuesday.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had the seemingly impossible task of playing both the starting pitcher role and designated hitter about 17 hours after the gargantuan game, allowed four earned runs on six hits, struck out six, and walked one across six innings of work. At the plate, he struck out twice and walked once, and was held hitless.
Perhaps Wednesday will have a better outcome as the starting pitcher will get significantly more rest and not also be relied upon offensively, but only time will tell how Snell performs.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.