Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals MVP of World Series Game 3 Without Hesitation
A lot of players have to do their job in order for a team to get out of an 18-inning game with a win — in the World Series, no less.
The Dodgers starter, Tyler Glasnow, had to put together a strong enough performance to set up the bullpen in good shape to close out the contest. Glasnow lasted 4.2 innings while allowing five hits and four runs — only two of which were earned.
More news: Dodgers Star Unsure If He'll Need Surgery to Repair Ankle Injury
The Dodgers' bats had to do their jobs, too. Shohei Ohtani put together another generational performance, going 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, two home runs and a whopping five walks, setting an MLB postseason record for the most times reaching base in a single game.
However, for first baseman Freddie Freeman — who launched the 406-foot home run that clinched the Game 3 win for the Dodgers — there was one man who stood out as the Most Valuable Player on Monday night.
More news: Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Clarifies Comments at Canada Following Major Backlash
In an answer regarding a deep fly out to centerfield Freeman hit in the 13th inning, one that was just feet away from ending the game five innings before Freeman's walk off home run, the 2024 World Series MVP shouted out 25-year-old reliever Will Klein.
"Even though I got out, I was like, 'okay, there it is.' I finally felt that I would stay behind the ball and drive it, and it just made my confidence soar," Freeman told reporters after the game. "And thankfully Will Klein — MVP of this game — was able to throw more zeros up and I was able to get up again."
Klein, who entered in the top of the 15th inning, hadn't thrown more than 36 pitches in a single game in his short MLB career until Monday night. When the lights were brightest, Klein used 72 pitches to get through four innings while allowing just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. In addition, Klein made a heads up play on a line out towards the mound from Davis Schneider, reaching out his glove to snatch the blistering ball out of the air.
"You don't ever expect these things, but you got to stay in it mentally and physically just in case," Klein, who wasn't on the Dodgers' postseason roster until the World Series, said after the game. "And you never think it's going to be, like, this crazy, but just being able to stay ready and help the guys that have worked their butts off for this."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.