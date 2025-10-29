Dodgers Crushed by Blue Jays in World Series Game 4 to Even Series at 2
Less than 17 hours after a thrilling World Series Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays squared off in Game 4 Tuesday night.
The Dodgers fell 6-2 to the Blue Jays Wednesday, to even the series at two games a piece.
The instant Game 3 classic evidently took a toll on the defending champions as Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn't look sharp on the mound the following night. Ohtani tossed six innings in Game 4, allowed four earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer off Ohtani in the third inning that gave the Blue Jays the lead.
Left-handed reliever Anthony Banda followed Ohtani's start, and allowed two additional earned runs to give the Blue Jays a 6-1 lead.
The Dodgers offense appeared to be exhausted from their 6-5 walk-off win over Toronto, which concluded in the 18th inning on a walk-off home run by Freddie Freeman. The LA lineup could only muster two runs in a very underwhelming performance Tuesday night.
Kiké Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which brought in Max Muncy to get the Dodgers on the board early in the second inning. Nevertheless, LA's 1-0 lead didn't last long and the Dodgers offense couldn't respond to the Blue Jays' six runs.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers tacked on just one more run. Meanwhile, Toronto roared back in Game 4 as manager John Schneider predicted.
"This group is going to be ready to play tomorrow. Longest game in World Series history, whatever it is, tied for it. I mean, these guys are enjoying it. They were in the right mindset and the right head space the entire time," Schneider said following the Dodgers' walk-off win Monday night. "It sucks that it's late right now, we got to come back and do it again tomorrow, but these guys are going to be more than ready. The Dodgers didn't win the World Series today, they won a game. These guys are going to be ready to go tomorrow."
Now, the series is even at two games. The Fall Classic will continue Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium and will head back to Toronto for Game 6 and Game 7 (if needed).
