Will Smith and Cal Raleigh Further Connected Beyond Best Catcher Debate

Over recent years Cal Raleigh and Will Smith have largely been at the center of debate over who is the best catcher in baseball.

Raleigh was ranked by The Shredder as the No. 1 catcher heading into the 2026 season, while Smith placed third on the list. It marked a second season in a row that Smith was ranked No. 3, which came after he rose to second on the top-10 catchers lists for 2023 and 2024.

In addition to being two of the best catchers in baseball, Raleigh and Smith now share history in snubbing a friendly gesture from Randy Arozarena in the World Baseball Classic.

Randy Arozarena vs. Team USA catchers

Will Smith, 2023 World Baseball Classic

Smith's first time playing for Team USA in the WBC saw him give the cold shoulder to Arozarena during a pool game against Team Mexico at Chase Field.

Arozarena extended his right arm and fist to say hi to Smith as he stepped into the batter's box to lead off the game. Smith did not reciprocate that and only appeared to briefly say something to him.

“I don’t know,” Arozarena began when asked about the exchange. “I enjoy baseball from each game. So I also try to be happy when I play against ex-teammates. I saluted Goldy, since we played in St. Louis together, and (Smith) played me in Triple-A when he was with the Dodgers.

“I was happy to see him. I tried to salute him, but he left me with a hand hanging out. What am I going to do? Not cry. So I just kept going forward.”

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one strikeout in Mexico's upset of the United States that night.

Cal Raleigh, 2026 WBC

With Mexico and USA in the same pool for this year's World Baseball Classic, it meant Arozarena was playing against Raleigh, his Seattle Mariners teammate.

Arozarena again attempted to greet the Team USA catcher before his first at-bat, but Raleigh snubbed him. Like Smith did, he appeared to only have a brief verbal message.

Following USA's 5-3 win, Arozarena used profanity and was critical of Raleigh in an interview with Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert. Raleigh expressed remorse over the situation on Tuesday and explained his declining to embrace Arozarena was not indicative of harboring any hard feelings.

Given all the attention the exchange garnered, Raleigh spoke with Mariners manager Dan Wilson about the rejected handshake and also reached out to Arozarena.