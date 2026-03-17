Will Smith Praised Amid Controversial Team USA Win Over Dominican Republic

Team USA reached the World Baseball Classic final for the third time in a row. In order to get there in 2026, they needed to conquer a Dominican Republic team that stormed their way through the tournament.

An enthralling night at loanDepot Park that saw the United States hang on for a 2-1 victory did not come without controversy. Specifically with home plate umpire Cory Blaser ending the game by calling strike three on Geraldo Perdomo despite the pitch being low.

Will Smith, who's strength is widely considered to be at the plate, garnered praise for his defensive prowess from Team USA manager Mark DeRosa and teammate David Bednar.

"You know, watching that ball back on replay, I can understand why the Dominicans are upset about it," DeRosa said. "I love the class and have a ton of respect for the team (Dominican Republic manager) Albert Pujols handled the postgame.

"It had a lot of plate. I think if you take the box, which I think with adding ABS, the box will come off the TV, that ball had a lot of plate and Will does a helluva job in framing."

DeRosa also noted he's a "fan" of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System that's being implemented at the Major League level this season.

"I think it will be good for the game moving forward, I think it will be in the next WBC," DeRosa added.

Meanwhile, Bednar, who struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte to strand runners at second and third base in the seventh inning, lauded Smith for his handling of the pitching staff.

"I think Will called a great game all night. Just a lot of trust in him," Bednar told Tom Verducci on the FS1 broadcast.

Along with navigating six pitchers through the Dominican Republic lineup and limiting them to just one run, Smith contributed with a single. Cal Raleigh, the primary Team USA catcher, is 0-for-9 in three World Baseball Classic games thus far.

Team USA designated home team for WBC championship

Team USA is now due to face Venezuela for the gold medal on Tuesday night. Both teams have a 5-1 record in WBC play this year, which necessitated a coin flip to determine who will be the home team in the matchup.

The United States had the benefit of calling heads or tails for the coin flip because of being ranked higher by the World Baseball Softball Confederation heading into the 2026 WBC. They won the coin toss and therefore will be the home team in the championship game.