First Sign of Yoshinobu Yamamoto Being Ahead of Other Dodgers Pitchers in Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers held their first official workout of 2026 Spring Training on Friday morning, which saw the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Alex Vesia, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki among those to throw bullpen sessions.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto also was an active participant, but is ahead of his fellow teammates due to participating in the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani is also set to be part of Team Japan, but will not pitch in the tournament.

Ohtani and Yamamoto were among the Dodgers who were required to report to Spring Training ahead of pitchers and catchers not playing in the WBC.

That's put Yamamoto in position as the ace for Samurai Japan, which he's confident in being able to handle after shouldering a significant workload for the Dodgers during the postseason last year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches to batters

With Yamamoto needing to be prepared for starting in the WBC, he faced hitters in live batting practice during Friday's workout at Camelback Ranch. Will Smith and Hyeseong Kim were among the teammates Yamamoto pitched to, while Ohtani and Sasaki joined the group that watched.

Ohtani and Sasaki drop by to watch Yamamoto throw live BP: pic.twitter.com/PCKoLWCwWv — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) February 13, 2026

When Yamamoto last pitched in the WBC, he went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two games (one start). It can be presumed the Dodgers have requested that the right-hander not necessarily pitch in relief this time around.

That of course is how Yamamoto famously ended the 2025 World Series, doing so in heroic fashion on zero days of rest to help the Dodgers come away with an extra-innings win in Game 7.

Team Japan is part of Pool C for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which is playing first-round games at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10. Australia, Chinese Taipei and Korea are in Pool C as well.

Yamamoto is coming off a season in which he went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 30 starts. He continued to receive at least five days of rest between outings and projects to remain on a similar schedule this season.

It's also plausible, if not likely, that the Dodgers ease Yamamoto back into their rotation once he returns from the World Baseball Classic. That could make for an interesting scenario come Opening Day as the Dodgers may also be without Blake Snell due to his slower ramp-up.

Manager Dave Roberts has already indicated the Dodgers are likely to rely on a six-man rotation for at least a portion of this season.

Recommended articles