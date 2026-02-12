Why Some Dodgers Had to be at 2026 Spring Training Early

The Los Angeles Dodgers only have a domestic Opening Day on their schedule this year for the first time since the 2023 season, but they still are going to be the last team to start Spring Training.

Whereas some camps across the Cactus League and Grapefruit League opened on Tuesday morning, Dodgers pitchers and catchers are not holding their first official workout at Camelback Ranch until Friday.

The Dodgers then have their first full-squad workout scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17. Set to be part of that is a group of 32 non-roster invitees that consists of prospects, MLB veterans and organizational depth.

Notable inclusions are Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope and James Tibbs III.

One exception with Spring Training report dates that applies across MLB, however, is for 2026 World Baseball Classic participants.

WBC pitchers and catchers needed to report to their team camps no later than Feb. 11. Position players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic are expected to be in Spring Training camp by Feb. 12.

World Baseball Classic games are being played from March 5-17. The championship game is at loanDepot Park.

Which Dodgers are in the World Baseball Classic?

The Dodgers have five players taking part in the 2026 WBC: Edwin Díaz, Hyeseong Kim, Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Díaz, Kim, Ohtani and Yamamoto have already been spotted at Camelback Ranch for early workouts. While that was a stipulation for players who committed to the World Baseball Classic, the Dodgers regularly have players arriving in Arizona well before the formal report date.

But this year could see some change, as Max Muncy recently revealed players took a more deliberate approach during the offseason due to a heavy workload since 2024. Muncy predicted Spring Training 2026 to be more like that of the prior generation where camp was used to get into shape rather than players already arriving with weeks of work under their belts.

That will hold particularly true for Blake Snell and Tommy Edman. Snell pitched through more left shoulder trouble in the postseason and because of that was delayed in starting his throwing program after the World Series.

Meanwhile, Edman underwent right ankle surgery and is focused on remaining healthy throughout the 2026 season rather than immediately being available in Spring Training.

The Dodgers play their first Cactus League game on Saturday, Feb. 21. Overall, they have 29 games in Arizona before breaking camp and concluding their Spring Training schedule with the exhibition Freeway Series from March 22-24.

