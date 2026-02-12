Shohei Ohtani Grateful to Live in 'Two Different Worlds'

Already the subject of global headlines, Shohei Ohtani revealed groundbreaking news ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers by announcing he was married.

“To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support,” Ohtani wrote in his Instagram post.

Ohtani's marriage announcement caught all within the Dodgers organization by surprise, as it wasn't even know the notoriously private superstar had been in a relationship. Since that time, Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, have shared the public spotlight with some frequency.

She's accompanied him on the red carpet at MLB All-Star Games, at awards shows and often attended games at Dodger Stadium. The Ohtanis also often have their dog, Decoy, in tow, much to the delight of fans.

Shohei Ohtani separates family life from Dodgers career

Ohtani's MLB career has gone from establishing himself as a two-way force with the Los Angeles Angels to a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers. Along the way have come off-the-field changes in the form of becoming a husband and more recently a father.

During an interview with Scott Evans of "Access Hollywood," Ohtani shared how he balances time with his family and separates it from his role in leading the Dodgers.

"Honestly, for the first five years of my career, I think it was more of just myself. Going to the stadium, back to my house or hotel, and it was just myself. I was really focused on baseball. But now that my family is slowly growing, I have Decoy, my wife, my daughter, so now I feel I'm very fortunate I get to kind of live in two different worlds.



"I get to go to the field and play baseball. I'm a baseball player. And then I come home and I'm a dad and I get to spend time with my loved ones. For me, just being at home, I'm able to relax and just forget everything.



"And even when I leave home and go to the field, sometimes I feel a little sad. But then I turn it on and focus as a baseball player when I go to the field."

One aspect the Dodgers collectively marvel at with Ohtani is his ability to succeed and appear unaffected by an unfathomable level of pressure.

Even when faced with the loftiest of expectations, he regularly manages to outperform them with historic games.

