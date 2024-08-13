SI

Elly De La Cruz Had Fans in Awe With His Majestic Home Run vs. Cardinals

The most exciting player in baseball did it again.

Andy Nesbitt

Elly De La Cruz launched his 21st home run of the season in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
Elly De La Cruz launched his 21st home run of the season in Monday's win over the Cardinals. /
In this story:

It happened again—Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz did something in a baseball game Monday night that had MLB fans in awe.

De La Cruz has quickly become the most exciting player in MLB. He steals bases like nobody else. He makes plays in the field that are just so cool. And he can absolutely crush a baseball at the plate.

He did just that in the bottom of the third inning of the Reds' win over the Cardinals when he turned on a Sonny Gray fastball and launched it 399 feet into the bleachers in right field.

Just look at this swing by the 22-year-old:

Here's another view of that beautiful cut:

Fans rightfully loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB