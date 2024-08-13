Elly De La Cruz Had Fans in Awe With His Majestic Home Run vs. Cardinals
The most exciting player in baseball did it again.
It happened again—Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz did something in a baseball game Monday night that had MLB fans in awe.
De La Cruz has quickly become the most exciting player in MLB. He steals bases like nobody else. He makes plays in the field that are just so cool. And he can absolutely crush a baseball at the plate.
He did just that in the bottom of the third inning of the Reds' win over the Cardinals when he turned on a Sonny Gray fastball and launched it 399 feet into the bleachers in right field.
Just look at this swing by the 22-year-old:
Here's another view of that beautiful cut:
Fans rightfully loved it:
