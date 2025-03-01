Ex-Brewers Star Willy Adames Made Sweet Gesture for Bob Uecker After Announcer's Passing
Just over a month after shortstop Willy Adames left the Milwaukee Brewers and signed with the San Francisco Giants in free agency, legendary Brewers broadcast Bob Uecker died at the age of 90. Like many across the Milwaukee and MLB communities, the passing of Uecker hit hard for Adames. Uecker, a Milwaukee native, regularly frequented the Brewers clubhouse, and was a staple voice and presence for the organization.
Though Adames had already departed for the Giants when Uecker passed, he reached out to people in Milwaukee to attend Uecker's funeral. But the funeral was just a small ceremony for family, so Adames did not get to attend.
“It was definitely tough," Adames said of Uecker's passing, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It was very emotional. I called some people in Milwaukee because I wanted to go there for the funeral, but they said it was gonna be only for family.”
“It obviously was an emotional time," Adames said. "My dad cried when he found out that he passed away, and it was very hard for us. He was an energy, the spirit in Milwaukee. I only played there for four years, but it felt like I played there for 15 years. The way that he made everybody feel was something special. Obviously, it was sad, it was devastating. It’s still like you know that you’re missing that voice, and that energy, and spirit in the game. … It’s going to take time for us to understand that he’s gone.”
Uecker spent six seasons in MLB, beginning his career with the Brewers before going on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves. Uecker took up broadcasting following his playing career, and became the Brewers announcer in 1971, a position he held through last season and until his passing.
"He was just an angel on Earth," Adames said. "It was something special."