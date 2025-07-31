Francisco Lindor Has High Praise for Mets’ Newly Acquired Bullpen Arm
The deals are flowing as Major League Baseball creeps closer to the trade deadline, with teams angling to put themselves in position to make a run for a title.
Among those teams are the New York Mets, who overhauled their bullpen with two deals on Wednesday night, shipping away prospects to bring in submariner Tyler Rogers and 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley.
On the field, the Mets were not quite as active, ultimately falling to the Padres 7–1, but the team’s goals are bigger than one Wednesday night game in late July, and the moves they made ahead of the deadline are a good step towards accomplishing them.
While his mood was a bit somber after the loss, Mets star Francisco Lindor still expressed excitement when asked about the team’s acquisition of Rogers.
“He’s a good arm. He’s been in the league for a long time,” Lindor said. “I’ve faced him many times and he’s gotten me out many times. I’ve heard around the league that he’s a really good guy, good person. Somebody that’s probably going to pitch in big situations. It’s going to help us.”
Rogers and Helsley join closer Edwin Diaz in the Mets bullpen, and will be charged with getting important outs for the Mets through the stretch run of the season, and hopefully, the playoffs.