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Full MLB Postseason Schedule: How to Watch and Updated Playoff Seeding

Karl Rasmussen|
The 2026 World Series will begin on October 23.
The 2026 World Series will begin on October 23. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final day of the 2026 MLB regular season is set for Sunday, after which the 12 qualifying teams will be honed in on preparations for the postseason. The playoffs will get underway quickly after the conclusion of the season, with the wild-card round set to begin just two days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The wild-card round consists of four series––two in the American League and two in the National League, each of which are played in a best-of-three format. The first team to win two games advances to the divisional round. The team with the better regular-season record will have home-field advantage throughout the entire round, with each game set to be played at that club’s home stadium.

The final wild-card team will take on the division winner with the worst record in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, the top two wild-card teams from each league will face off in the same round.

MLB Playoff seeding (as of Monday, Sept. 21)

American League

No. 1: Tampa Bay Rays (95–60)
No. 2: Cleveland Guardians (81–75)
No. 3: Texas Rangers (78–78)
No. 4: New York Yankees (89–66)
No. 5: Boston Red Sox (84–72)
No. 6: Chicago White Sox (80–76)

National League

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers (98–58)
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (96–60)
No. 3: Atlanta Braves (92–64)
No. 4: Chicago Cubs (87–69)
No. 5: San Diego Padres (87–69)
No. 6: Philadelphia Phillies (86–70)

MLB Wild-Card Series schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 5 vs. NL 4

Game 1

TBD

NBC/Peacock

NL 6 vs. NL 3

Game 1

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 5 vs. AL 4

Game 1

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 6 vs. AL 3

Game 1

TBD

NBC/Peacock

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 5 vs. NL 4

Game 2

TBD

NBC/Peacock

NL 6 vs. NL 3

Game 2

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 5 vs. AL 4

Game 2

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 6 vs. AL 3

Game 2

TBD

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Oct. 1

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 5 vs. NL 4

Game 3

TBD

NBC/Peacock

NL 6 vs. NL 3

Game 3

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 5 vs. AL 4

Game 3

TBD

NBC/Peacock

AL 6 vs. AL 3

Game 3

TBD

NBC/Peacock

MLB Division Series schedule

Victors of the wild card series will get one day of rest before the divisional series get underway on Saturday, Oct. 3. The division series format is a best-of-five series, so the first team to win three games advances to the championship series. The better-seeded team will have home-field advantage in Games 1, 2 and 5 of the series.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 3/6 vs. NL 2

Game 1

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 3/6 vs. AL 2

Game 1

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

NL 4/5 vs. NL 1

Game 1

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 4/5 vs. AL 1

Game 1

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Sunday, Oct. 4

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 3/6 vs. NL 2

Game 2

TBD

Fox/FS1

NL 4/5 vs. NL 1

Game 2

TBD

Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 5

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 3/6 vs. AL 2

Game 2

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

AL 4/5 vs. AL 1

Game 2

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 3/6

Game 3

TBD

Fox/FS1

NL 1 vs. NL 4/5

Game 3

TBD

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 3/6

Game 4

TBD

Fox/FS1

NL 1 vs. NL 4/5

Game 4

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 2 vs. AL 3/6

Game 3

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

AL 1 vs. AL 4/5

Game 3

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Thursday, Oct. 8

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 2 vs. AL 3/6

Game 4

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

AL 1 vs. AL 4/5

Game 4

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 9

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 3/6 vs. NL 2

Game 5

TBD

Fox/FS1

NL 4/5 vs. NL 1

Game 5

TBD

Fox/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 10

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 3/6 vs. AL 2

Game 5

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

AL 4/5 vs. AL 1

Game 5

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

MLB Championship Series schedule

The championship series will begin on Sunday, Oct. 11, with the National League set to take the field first. The series will be a best-of-seven format, with the better-seeded team playing at home in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The championship series will be wrapped up no later than Oct. 20, which is the scheduled date for Game 7 of the ALCS. Regardless of the outcome of the championship series, the World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 23. If both championship series end in just four games, there would be a week-long break until the start of the World Series.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 1

Game 1

TBD

Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 12

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 1

Game 2

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 2 vs. AL 1

Game 1

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 2 vs. AL 1

Game 2

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 1 vs. NL 2

Game 3

TBD

Fox/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 1 vs. NL 2

Game 4

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 1 vs. AL 2

Game 3

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 16

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 1 vs. NL 2

Game 5

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 1 vs. AL 2

Game 4

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Saturday, Oct. 17

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 1 vs. AL 2

Game 5

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Sunday, Oct. 18

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 1

Game 6

TBD

Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 19

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

NL 2 vs. NL 1

Game 7

TBD

Fox/FS1

AL 2 vs. AL 1

Game 6

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

AL 2 vs. AL 1

Game 7

TBD

TBS/HBO Max

World Series schedule

Of the two teams that qualify for the Fall Classic, the team with the better regular-season record will get home-field advantage in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. For clarity’s sake, we’re going to label the team with the better regular-season record as “WS1” for the schedule.

Friday, Oct. 23

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 2 vs. WS 1

Game 1

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Saturday, Oct. 24

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 2 vs. WS 1

Game 2

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Monday, Oct. 26

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 1 vs. WS 2

Game 3

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 1 vs. WS 2

Game 4

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 1 vs. WS 2

Game 5

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Friday, Oct. 30

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 2 vs. WS 1

Game 6

TBD

Fox/Fox One

Saturday, Oct. 31

Matchup

Game

Start Time

TV/Streaming Info

WS 2 vs. WS 1

Game 7

TBD

Fox/Fox One

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Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

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