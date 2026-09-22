The final day of the 2026 MLB regular season is set for Sunday, after which the 12 qualifying teams will be honed in on preparations for the postseason. The playoffs will get underway quickly after the conclusion of the season, with the wild-card round set to begin just two days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The wild-card round consists of four series––two in the American League and two in the National League, each of which are played in a best-of-three format. The first team to win two games advances to the divisional round. The team with the better regular-season record will have home-field advantage throughout the entire round, with each game set to be played at that club’s home stadium.

The final wild-card team will take on the division winner with the worst record in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, the top two wild-card teams from each league will face off in the same round.

MLB Playoff seeding (as of Monday, Sept. 21)

American League

No. 1: Tampa Bay Rays (95–60)

No. 2: Cleveland Guardians (81–75)

No. 3: Texas Rangers (78–78)

No. 4: New York Yankees (89–66)

No. 5: Boston Red Sox (84–72)

No. 6: Chicago White Sox (80–76)

National League

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers (98–58)

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (96–60)

No. 3: Atlanta Braves (92–64)

No. 4: Chicago Cubs (87–69)

No. 5: San Diego Padres (87–69)

No. 6: Philadelphia Phillies (86–70)

MLB Wild-Card Series schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 5 vs. NL 4 Game 1 TBD NBC/Peacock NL 6 vs. NL 3 Game 1 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 5 vs. AL 4 Game 1 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 6 vs. AL 3 Game 1 TBD NBC/Peacock

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 5 vs. NL 4 Game 2 TBD NBC/Peacock NL 6 vs. NL 3 Game 2 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 5 vs. AL 4 Game 2 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 6 vs. AL 3 Game 2 TBD NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Oct. 1

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 5 vs. NL 4 Game 3 TBD NBC/Peacock NL 6 vs. NL 3 Game 3 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 5 vs. AL 4 Game 3 TBD NBC/Peacock AL 6 vs. AL 3 Game 3 TBD NBC/Peacock

MLB Division Series schedule

Victors of the wild card series will get one day of rest before the divisional series get underway on Saturday, Oct. 3. The division series format is a best-of-five series, so the first team to win three games advances to the championship series. The better-seeded team will have home-field advantage in Games 1, 2 and 5 of the series.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 3/6 vs. NL 2 Game 1 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 3/6 vs. AL 2 Game 1 TBD TBS/HBO Max NL 4/5 vs. NL 1 Game 1 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 4/5 vs. AL 1 Game 1 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Sunday, Oct. 4

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 3/6 vs. NL 2 Game 2 TBD Fox/FS1 NL 4/5 vs. NL 1 Game 2 TBD Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 5

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 3/6 vs. AL 2 Game 2 TBD TBS/HBO Max AL 4/5 vs. AL 1 Game 2 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 3/6 Game 3 TBD Fox/FS1 NL 1 vs. NL 4/5 Game 3 TBD Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 3/6 Game 4 TBD Fox/FS1 NL 1 vs. NL 4/5 Game 4 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 2 vs. AL 3/6 Game 3 TBD TBS/HBO Max AL 1 vs. AL 4/5 Game 3 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Thursday, Oct. 8

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 2 vs. AL 3/6 Game 4 TBD TBS/HBO Max AL 1 vs. AL 4/5 Game 4 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 9

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 3/6 vs. NL 2 Game 5 TBD Fox/FS1 NL 4/5 vs. NL 1 Game 5 TBD Fox/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 10

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 3/6 vs. AL 2 Game 5 TBD TBS/HBO Max AL 4/5 vs. AL 1 Game 5 TBD TBS/HBO Max

MLB Championship Series schedule

The championship series will begin on Sunday, Oct. 11, with the National League set to take the field first. The series will be a best-of-seven format, with the better-seeded team playing at home in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The championship series will be wrapped up no later than Oct. 20, which is the scheduled date for Game 7 of the ALCS. Regardless of the outcome of the championship series, the World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 23. If both championship series end in just four games, there would be a week-long break until the start of the World Series.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 1 Game 1 TBD Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 12

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 1 Game 2 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 2 vs. AL 1 Game 1 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 2 vs. AL 1 Game 2 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 1 vs. NL 2 Game 3 TBD Fox/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 1 vs. NL 2 Game 4 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 1 vs. AL 2 Game 3 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 16

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 1 vs. NL 2 Game 5 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 1 vs. AL 2 Game 4 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Saturday, Oct. 17

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 1 vs. AL 2 Game 5 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Sunday, Oct. 18

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 1 Game 6 TBD Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 19

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info NL 2 vs. NL 1 Game 7 TBD Fox/FS1 AL 2 vs. AL 1 Game 6 TBD TBS/HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info AL 2 vs. AL 1 Game 7 TBD TBS/HBO Max

World Series schedule

Of the two teams that qualify for the Fall Classic, the team with the better regular-season record will get home-field advantage in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. For clarity’s sake, we’re going to label the team with the better regular-season record as “WS1” for the schedule.

Friday, Oct. 23

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 2 vs. WS 1 Game 1 TBD Fox/Fox One

Saturday, Oct. 24

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 2 vs. WS 1 Game 2 TBD Fox/Fox One

Monday, Oct. 26

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 1 vs. WS 2 Game 3 TBD Fox/Fox One

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 1 vs. WS 2 Game 4 TBD Fox/Fox One

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 1 vs. WS 2 Game 5 TBD Fox/Fox One

Friday, Oct. 30

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 2 vs. WS 1 Game 6 TBD Fox/Fox One

Saturday, Oct. 31

Matchup Game Start Time TV/Streaming Info WS 2 vs. WS 1 Game 7 TBD Fox/Fox One