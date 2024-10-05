Former San Francisco Giants Star Rips Blake Snell, Says Team Should Not Re-Sign Him
The San Francisco Giants have missed the playoffs for the third year in a row after an 80-82 regular season saw them finish nine games out of the Wild Card and fourth place in the NL West for the second season in a row.
As the team gets set to undergo big changes this offseason, they will do so under a new guiding hand. The Giants relieved Farhan Zaidi of his duties as president of baseball operations after the team failed to make the playoffs in five of Zaidi's six seasons at the helm. Replacing Zaidi is franchise legend Buster Posey, and the 7x All-Star catcher turned executive will have a big decision to make during his first winter in charge.
Blake Snell signed a 2-year deal, $62 million with San Francisco after winning the 2023 NL Cy Young in San Diego, but has an opt-out in the deal which he appears poised to take and re-enter free agency this offseason. After another solid season for Snell, bouncing back from injuries put up a 3.12 ERA in 104 innings including his first career no hitter in August, his market will be strong. San Francisco could try to make an offer, but former Giants first baseman and 6x Gold Glove winner J. T. Snow offered some strong thoughts on Snell and said the team should not bring him back.
“I wouldn’t sign him,” Snow said on KNBR’s Tolbert and Copes and pointed out Snell's inability to pitch deep into a ballgame. “I would spend that money and go get a couple other pitchers that maybe could take me [into] the sixth and seventh inning...I’d go get two or three good starters, and then I would go get a couple guys on defense that can hit a little bit. That would make the team better."
Snow would go on to say that he did not like the fact that Snell didn't pitch in what was supposed to be his final start of the season despite the fact that he is healthy with both the Giants and the Cardinals already eliminated from playoff contention.
"I had a problem with him on Saturday not taking the ball, and I get it, he doesn’t want to get injured," Snow said. “You’re not going to get injured. Go throw. Go show the fans and appreciate the fans and throw three or four innings, and then get out of the game.”
After the big season Snell put up, there are certainly a number of teams who would be willing to pony up the cash for the 2x Cy Young winner. But with Snell set to enter his age-32 season, Snow thinks Posey should pass and spend the money elsewhere.