Numerous San Francisco Giants Stars Headline Next Years Free Agent Class
The San Francisco Giants could look a lot different next season as they prepare for the next free agency class.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden took a look at the upcoming free agent class and his Top 100 was littered with San Francisco players.
Players like Blake Snell, Michael Conforto and Matt Chapman are some of the more high-profile names that are mentioned but are not the only players of note.
The Giants have three starting pitchers listed in the Top 100: Snell, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb.
Snell was a highly-anticipated late addition signing a two-year deal worth $62 million. The second year of that deal, though was a player option that might see the lefty decide to part ways with the team.
He has gotten rocked in his first two appearances for San Francisco with an ERA up at 12.86 and just seven innings pitched. It would not be too surprsing to see the reigning Cy Young winner go with a clean slate into 2025.
Ray is entering his second season with the Giants and also has an opt-out available to him if he so desires.
Cobb, unlike the other two pitchers, will be an unrestricted free agent. He has pitched well for San Francisco so far, but has been out with a hip injury and has yet to pitch this season. He's a bit harder to predict than the other two.
Moving to the infield, the Giants have two players to worry about in Chapman and Wilmer Flores -- both with player options.
Chapman signed a three-year deal worth $54 million dollars this offseason, but his chance to opt-out actually starts after this season.
Like Snell, the star third baseman has taken a step back to start the season in San Francisco and could look for a fresh start in a new spot next season.
Flores' option is a bit more confusing because it does give the team the option to pick him back up for $8.5 million. Unlike some of the players on the list, it feels likely that Flores will be back with the Giants, but only time will tell.
Lastly, San Francisco also has two impending free agents in the outfield with Conforto and Austin Slater.
Conforto has had a resurgence in 2024 after picking up his player option last season. If he keeps up his current slashing line of .292/.343/.554 he will drive a large price tag whether it is with the Giants or another club.
Slater has been a career rotational player off the bench for San Francisco. It could really go either way with him whether or not he returns for another season.
The Giants have some interesting situations to monitor and a couple of decisions to make as they prepare for next season's free agency class.