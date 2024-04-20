San Francisco Giants Allow Diamondbacks To Tie Franchise Record During Beatdown
The San Francisco Giants entered Friday night feeling pretty good about themselves after earning a road series win then turning around and shutting out their division rivals at home.
On Thursday, their bats finally came alive in the eighth inning when scoring four runs to make the score 5-0 and ending any chance at late magic their division rival Arizona Diamondbacks might have been eyeing.
Friday was setting up to be an important matchup.
With a win, the Giants would have ensured at least a series split against the defending National League champions.
Instead, they got completely demolished 17-1 and allowed the Diamondbacks to tie their franchise record for most hits in a game.
Once again, San Francisco was throttled in a game where their high-profile offseason signing Blake Snell took the mound.
He's started three times for the Giants. They've been outscored 34-6.
The reigning NL Cy Young winner has given up 15 of those runs himself. Not exactly the performances they were hoping for when they handed him $32 million this year.
But, the rest of the pitching staff gave up 19 runs on their own, giving their offense (who has not been good by any means) no opportunity to comeback and win.
It's baseball and crazy results happen, but it feels like this has become a theme with Snell on the mound for San Francisco.
However, many analysts are saying it's still too early to panic since he's been a notorious slow starter in his career, even when he's had a spring training to prepare him for the start of the season unlike this year.
The Giants need to get their pitching figured out, though.
They currently rank 28th in the league with a 5.07 ERA and have given up the third-most hits entering Saturday with 185.
Both those issues were on full display as Arizona's offense went nuclear and tied a franchise record on Friday.