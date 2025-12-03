How Casey Schmitt Wrist Surgery Could Impact Giants Lineup, Defense

Casey Schmitt is one of those players every team needs. The San Francisco Giants utilityman played four different positions last season, all in the infield.

But the Giants may need to find themselves a new Schmitt — at least early in 2026. The franchise announced on Tuesday that the infielder underwent successful left wrist surgery. He’s a right-handed hitter and fielder, so the surgery was on his glove hand.

The prognosis is good. He’ll need anywhere from 8-to-10 weeks to recover, which takes his medical clearance to a window that begins at the end of January to the middle of February. The latter part of that window puts him at the beginning of spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The issue isn’t whether Schmitt will play in 2026. It’s when? And how any delay impacts the lineup?

San Francisco Giants Without Casey Schmitt

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The third-year Major Leaguer is coming off a season in which he slashed .237/.305/.401 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. The last two numbers were career highs. His versatility was key in keeping him in the lineup for 95 games. He played 18 games at first base, 53 games at second base and 26 at third base. He even made an appearance at shortstop.

His defense was clearly best at second base, where he finished the season with a .981 fielding percentage and just four errors. His fielding percentage at third base dropped noticeably to .917 with five errors.

Last year’s starting second baseman was Tyler Fitzgerald, who had a worse offensive season than Schmitt. Fitzgerald slashed .217/.278/.327 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Fitzgerald is still under team control and isn’t arbitration-eligible for two more seasons. What the injury really prevents is a level competition for second base between Fitzgerald and Schmitt.

Schmitt’s availability next season will be dependent on his recovery and his rehab. He’s probably going to get a late start at spring training and it’s hard to imagine him being ready for opening day. When he gets activated will depend on his recovery.

The Giants will have to find a new utility player in his place, at least early in the season. Christian Koss should emerge as the primary candidate. Last year he played second base, shortstop and third base and slashed .264/.309/.368 with three home runs and 23 RBI. He’s good enough to back up those three positions while Schmitt recovers.

San Francisco has coverage without Schmitt as he recovers. But his versatility will make next year’s lineup better.

