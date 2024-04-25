San Francisco Giants Deemed Landing Spot for Former No. 1 Prospect if Traded
As they start to play the way they were expected to coming into the season, the San Francisco Giants have proven they can make the postseason. Whether they can continue to play the way they have in most of their past three series remains to be seen, but the Giants have the talent to be a team that, at the very least, lands a Wild Card spot.
As they head into May, thoughts about who they might be interested in trading for will intensify. San Francisco made impressive moves in the offseason that indicated a willingness to get better, so why stop there?
It's uncertain who will be available, but Jake Kleiner of FanSided had an interesting name that should excite Giants fans.
Kleiner gave four destinations for the Toronto Blue Jays if they decide to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's struggled during this season. The former consensus No. 1 prospect has proven throughout his six-year MLB career that he can be one of the best players in baseball. However, his .219/.330/.344 slash line with three home runs has been a concerning start.
While Guerrero Jr. has all the potential in the world to be one of the best hitters in baseball, he's had stretches of below-average play in his career.
In his four destinations, Kleiner listed San Francisco as a team who could use the three-time All-Star.
A lack of power, especially at first base, has been a concern for the Giants this season. Lamonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores have been sharing first-base duties to start the year. They have one combined home run.
Looking for a franchise player, San Francisco would find one in Guerrero Jr. if he does what everyone knows he can consistently.