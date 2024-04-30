San Francisco Giants Legend 'Excited About This Team' Despite Slow Start
The San Francisco Giants will begin their 10-game road stretch against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in a period that will test if they truly can be contenders when they face two teams with winning records.
It's still early, but there have been some warning signs that suggest this year could be a struggle.
Manager Bob Melvin addressed that after the Giants didn't quite get off to the start they were hoping for after signing some high-profile players this offseason.
But, despite sitting one game under .500 after 29 contests, one of their former legends is confident they will be able to turn things around.
"I'm excited about this team. I know they're sitting right around .500 right now, but honestly feel like they haven't come close to playing their best baseball as a group," Buster Posey told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.
The strength of San Francisco right now is their starting pitching staff, who is ranked 10th entering their contest on Tuesday with an ERA of 3.67.
The hope is that the Giants' offense will eventually come around, while their starters continue to give them good innings, so they can finally string together enough wins to truly put them into the playoff picture.
Posey was asked if he thinks this team will be able to make the postseason for the first time since 2021 during his final year with the franchise before he retired.
"It goes back to your first question about the excitement around the staff. I think if you get into the playoffs and you've got two, three studs at the top, it can carry you a long ways ... You think about the playoffs, what is that? It's about pitching, good defense and getting hot offensively at the right time," he said.
As far as the offensive issues go, Posey actually thinks it could work out in San Francisco's favor down the line when they eventually do start hitting.
"The offense to this point hasn't really done much. To my eyes, that's encouraging, right?" he said.
It's certainly a positive way to look at what has taken place on the field, but it's also hard to argue with Posey who has won World Series titles with the Giants because of the strength of their starting pitching and the lineup getting timely hits.
Maybe that can happen for this team.
Posey certainly thinks they'll be contending for a shot to at least have an opportunity to make a deep run.