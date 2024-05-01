San Francisco Giants Make Interesting Roster Moves Ahead of Red Sox Matchup
As the San Francisco Giants prepare for their matchup with the Boston Red Sox, they have made some interesting roster moves regarding their pitching staff.
They have optioned rookie reliever Landen Roupp to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled Daulton Jefferies per the team's transaction wire.
Jefferies has made one appearance in the 2024 regular season for San Francisco where he pitched two innings and gave up nine runs (five earned) on nine hits, including two home runs. That appearance came against the San Diego Padres at the end of March.
He's had more success in the minor leagues, so far, which could be what is prompting the team to give him a second chance this year.
In 18 1/3 innings pitched for their Triple-A affiliate, he's had a 3.44 ERA with a 1.036 WHIP.
The former Oakland Athletics pitcher missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and eventually signed a minor league deal with the Giants in December.
Erik Miller is the opener for Wednesday night's matchup with Boston, but Jefferies is expected to get a lot of work as well per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.
Roupp had gotten off to a good start in his Major League career but had a rough stretch in the second half of April that saw him give up seven runs in five innings of work. It's clear that the team wants to try something else while he gets a bit of his groove back in the minors.
Overall for the season, Roupp has a 5.27 ERA. It gets a little bit worse when looking at his xERA which is even higher at 6.66.
It's not an earth shattering move, but with San Francisco's pitching staff ranking 24th in the league, it was clear that some adjustments needed to be made. They've had some nice surprises this season, but they have been very poor as a unit overall.