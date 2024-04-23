San Francisco Giants Star Believes He's Out Of Slump Following First Homer
The San Francisco Giants' offense hasn't quite looked like the front officed envisioned when they added slugger Jorge Soler and Korean star Jung Hoo Lee to their lineup.
Entering Monday, they sit 18th in total runs scored (95) and 19th in homers (21).
A major reason for that is because their star player Mike Yastrzemski started out the season in a huge slump.
Slashing just .182/.280/.250 through 16 games, the outfielder had gone 22 straight games dating back to last year without a home run, which was the second-longest drought of his career. This same span was also the longest he had ever gone without an extra-base hit.
That changed on Sunday when the slugger blasted his first homer of the season.
Sometimes for hitters to break out of slumps, all they need is just one good swing of the bat.
Yastrzemski hopes that will be the case for him, and his manager is confident he's turned the corner.
"Not a little bit, a lot," Bob Melvin said according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com when asked if he thinks his star is turning things around. "He's swinging it real good right now, seeing the ball well."
With the Giants welcoming in the surging New York Mets for a three-game slate starting Monday, Yastrzemski is probably happy that he can get right back to the stadium and take the field immediately.
He said he attempted a lot of different things to get him out of the slump.
"We don't have enough time for the amount of things that I tried. You just gotta keep throwing mud at the wall until it sticks and keep trying to go back to the things that have worked in the past, and if those don't work, try something new," the star shared.
Whether any of those efforts actually directly helped Yastrzemski or not is unknown, but he has now broken out of one of the worst hitting stretches of his career.
San Francisco needs him performing to boost their offense. If the veteran starts heating up at the plate, their numbers should follow.