San Francisco Giants Top Minor League Arm Makes 'Prospect Team of the Week'
The San Francisco Giants are searching for answers after they haven't gotten off to the start that they were hoping for this season.
Entering Monday's finale against the surging Philadelphia Phillies, they sat at 15-20 and losers of seven of their last 10 games.
After losing 6-1 and getting swept, they now find themselves even further back in the playoff hunt.
Many of their issues have stemmed from the lack of run support given to their pitching staff who have had some struggles of their own throughout the year.
After Blake Snell hit the injured list, the Giants had to do some maneuvering of their staff and decided to call up their No. 7 prospect Mason Black, who made his Major League debut on Monday.
But, he might not be the only star prospect that they call upon this season.
After a dominating performance at Triple-A, San Francisco's top minor league arm, Carson Whisenhunt, made the "Prospect Team of the Week."
He's coming off his best outing of the year where he struck out 10 batters in four scoreless innings of work, allowing just two hits.
The 23-year-old has had a rapid ascension through their farm system, reaching Triple-A in just his second full season of professional baseball. He could be an option they turn to later in the year as he continues to get adjusted to facing batters at this level.
Whisenhunt had two rough outings in early April when giving up 12 earned runs across five innings of work during back-to-back outings. That ballooned his ERA to 13.50, but he's since reduced it to 5.40 after allowing two runs over his last 15 1/3 innings pitched.
The Giants might not want to rush the promotion of the left-hander until the very end of the season, however, especially with Snell expected to be back in the rotation soon.
Still, if he continues to put up performances like he has in his last four outings, then he'll make a strong case to receive that call.