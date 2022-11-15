SF Giants trade OF Tristan Peters to Rays for INF Brett Wisely

The SF Giants traded outfielder prospect Tristan Peters to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder prospect Brett Wisely on Tuesday. Wisely is eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, which means the Giants will likely add him to their 40-man roster. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Rays drafted Wisely in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Gulf Coast Junior College. Wisely had a solid professional debut in the Appalachian League before the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Wisely began showing off his advanced all-around game at Single-A and High-A. He hit .301/.376/.503 between the two levels with 19 home runs and 31 stolen bases. This season, Wisely carried that success to Double-A. He recorded a .274/.371/.461 triple-slash with 15 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 games. Wisely received a late-season promotion to Triple-A, but posted a measly .238/.261/.333 line in 5 games.

Wisely lacks any standout tools, with his hit-tool the only one of particular note. With that said, Wisely does everything well and players with that skillset can often outperform expectations.

Defensively, Wisely is best at second base, but did play first base, second, shortstop, and third base this season. Most scouts consider him a below-average option on the left side of the infield, but the Giants have consistently been willing to give fringe gloves an opportunity if they can hit.

The Giants acquired Peters at the trade deadline from the Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal. Peters was a 7th round pick in the 2021 draft and reached Double-A in his first full professional season. However, while he posted a .871 OPS at High-A with the Brewers, he hit just .212/.302/.303 in 34 games with the Giants Double-A affiliate.

Peters has some of the best contact skills in the minor leagues and has plus speed. However, he lacks power potential and most scouts do not think he's a viable defensive center fielder.

The trade suggests the Giants will not be protecting infielder prospects like Will Wilson or Tyler Fitzgerald from the Rule 5 draft. San Francisco has already

added Isan Díaz

to the 40-man roster, another left-handed hitter who is best defensively at second base. The move also suggests the SF Giants are getting close to parting ways with veteran infielder Tommy La Stella.