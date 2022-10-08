SF Giants expect to hire a general manager by early November

The SF Giants do not have a general manager after Scott Harris became the president of baseball operations with the Detroit Tigers earlier this month. In a Zoom press conference with reporters on Friday, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said that he hopes to hire a new general manager "relatively quickly" with a goal to have someone in place by the start of the general manager meetings, which will likely take place in early November.

SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. (2020) D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Zaidi was asked about A's assistant general manager Billy Owens, one of several likely candidates, and was understandably unwilling to comment at this point in time. However, he lauded Owens for his ability as a player evaluator. Zaidi did mention that he is excited to bring in a new perspective this offseason, suggesting he is not planning on replacing Harris with an internal hire.

Zaidi is making his second general manager search during his tenure with the Giants. Assuming he makes a hire prior to the start of this offseason, the new addition will join the front office right before arguably the most important offseason the franchise has faced in some time.

After winning 107 games in 2021, the Giants missed the playoffs this season and finished 81-81. Entering the offseason more than $75 million below the luxury tax line and multiple clear holes on the roster, San Francisco is expected to be very active.

The Giants will have to weigh whether they want to retain older veterans, pursue re-signing ace Carlos Rodón, and determine which of the best available free agents they want to try and ink to big contracts. Zaidi clearly valued Harris' opinion in that decision-making process and is now hoping to add someone who he can build a similar rapport with.

SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is hoping to find a general manager over the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see which names emerge in his search and who ultimately joins his front office.