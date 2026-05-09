The Giants trade Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Saturday that they have traded two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for the No. 29 pick in this year’s MLB Draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson.

Bailey, a fan favorite in the Bay Area, had been a stalwart behind the dish for San Fran, but he has struggled at the plate mightily this season. While he was never counted on for his offense, the Giants still felt the better option was emerging star Daniel Susac.

The Giants woke everyone up with a jolt this morning.



Here's how social media reacted to the Patrick Bailey trade. https://t.co/5xCvKy6XxN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 9, 2026

Bailey, 26, has won a Gold Glove each of the past two seasons, but his batting average was sittting at at .146 before the trade, and he’s a career .224 hitter. The 26-year-old's best season in the batter's box was 2024, when he hit .234, with eight home runs and 46 RBI. In a season where the Giants have been anemic on offense, they apparently decided to start at the catcher's position for an upgrade.

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Susac takes over

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac (6) returns to the dugout against the New York Mets after the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

A contingent of Giants fans had been clamoring for Daniel Susac to finally assume the job, but Tony Vitello assured everyone that it was still Bailey's position. However, since those original comments were made, San Francisco has played its worst stretch of baseball - and that's saying something for a team that's 15-23 overall.

Susac, 24, is only slightly younger than his predecessor, so this may not be a signal toward a youth movement, but fans and media are expecting a fire sale at some point in the Summer. That is, unless the Golden Gate Nine miraculously make a run back to respectability.

As for Bailey? He showed his usual class on his way out the door, passing along a message through the media. In his statement, he showed appreciation and respect for the team, the fans, and the city.

"[I'm] super grateful for the Giants organization giving me many opportunities to play this game and the incredible support from the fans for me and my family!" Bailey wrote in a text message sent to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.