4 Former SF Giants Players Back on the Free-Agent Market This Offseason

The current focus for the San Francisco Giants is on the future. President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey had a successful 2026 MLB Draft, adding much-needed pitching prospects to the organization, as the major league roster tied an MLB record for players who played in a season.

After finishing fourth in the NL West division with a roster led by a handful of veterans going into the season, the Giants finished the season with a handful of fresh faces. Posey believes the Giants will contend in 2027, so long as his veterans and youthful players work together.

With free agency just around the corner, there are a handful of former San Francisco players who are entering the market again. While the focus is on the future, the front office has to at least consider these former franchise players this offseason. (Those who didn't finish the 2026 season as a Giant).

1. SP Kevin Gausman

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One of the better starting pitchers the Giants have had in the 2020s is easily Kevin Gausman. Gausman spent two seasons in San Francisco, helping lead the Giants to an NL West crown in 2021 after winning 14 of 107 games.

Gausman joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 after his Cy Young-caliber season with the Giants, and while the veteran is nearing the end of his career, San Francisco could realistically try to get him back. The starting rotation is very bare; why not bring in someone familiar with success at Oracle Park?

His resume speaks for itself, so long as his current team, the Chicago Cubs, doesn't offer him a deal to stay in the Windy City.

2. 2B Luis Arraez

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) throws the ball to first for an out. Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beginning the season in San Francisco only to be traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, Luis Arraez is once again a free agent. The multi-time batting champion seemingly always finds himself up for grabs after another successful season in Major League Baseball.

Arraez improved his defense at second base and continues to hit for contact, perhaps giving him a case for a multi-year deal. Arraez said he would be open to a contract extension with the Giants before he was traded, largely because he was playing every day, so it shouldn't be off color if San Francisco considers his services again this offseason.

3. LHP Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) on the mound before a pitch. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robbie Ray found great success with the Giants in his three seasons with the franchise. Ray also proved that he still has the stuff of a Cy Young winner, even at his age. The Giants likely won't go after Ray this offseason, but he will definitely be a name to watch.

This is Ray's first time as a free agent since the 2021 offseason where he signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. According to Spotrac, Ray is projected to get offers around the two-year, $48 million contract mark.

4. OF Michael Conforto

San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto (8) hits a double at Oracle Park. Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former 20-home-run hitter for the Giants, Michael Conforto is back on the open market this offseason after spending 2026 with the Chicago Cubs. Conforto proved he still has pop in his bat, hitting 15 home runs, and could be a name that entices the front office this offseason.

If Posey found a way to bring in Camilo Doval, even if it was for the final week of the season, a former Giant himself, it doesn't seem too off for a Conforto reunion. The veteran would likely become a bench bat or fourth outfield option, but could be a name to watch, regardless of where he signs.