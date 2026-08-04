Grading the Giants' Trade Return for Former Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray

The San Francisco Giants have made several trades this season, but on trade deadline day, the front office opted to trade away former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. Originally brought to the franchise in hopes of playoff pushes, he's now the latest trade asset to assist the Giants' future.

In his career in San Francisco, Ray posted a 5.0 WAR in three seasons with the Giants, with a 3.54 ERA and collecting 336 strikeouts in 335.2 innings. All in all, Ray's tenure in the Bay Area might've been short, but it was meaningful.

Ray was dealt to the Giants' NL West division rival, the San Diego Padres, Monday afternoon in exchange for two prospects. Of the two heading toward San Francisco, one was the Padres' No. 4 organizational prospect, and the other was ranked ninth, according to MLB.com.

1. RHP Miguel Mendez

San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the ledge of the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants cashed in on right-hander Miguel Mendez from the Padres, formerly their fourth-best prospect in the organization. Seeing how San Francisco's pitching staff has performed in 2026, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey continues his efforts to improve the room for the future.

Mendez, 24, has had a short 2026 campaign in the minor leagues, starting 12 games between both A+ and Double-A. Since arriving at the Double-A level, Mendez has thrown 34.2 innings, striking out 38 and walking 17, giving him an ERA of 4.93. In 2026 as a whole, he holds a 4.79 ERA.

A tad bloated, but the stuff is there. In past years in the minor leagues, Mendez has shown he can be a workhorse for a franchise. Last season, Mendez posted a 3.22 ERA with 118 strikeouts. So long as he can work on his command, the Giants could have a solid backend of the rotation piece for the future.

2. SS Joniel Hernandez

A ball bag with the San Francisco Giants logo sits on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second prospect heading to San Francisco is shortstop Joniel Hernandez, formerly the Padres' ninth-best prospect. Getting two Top 10 prospects is always a good sign for a franchise. However, with Mendez still 24 years old and Hernandez's Rookie ball status, that remains to be seen.

Hernandez, just 17, has performed well in Rookie ball in 2026, hitting .303 with four home runs, 43 RBIs, and has walked more times than he's struck out (32:31). For a team that just traded away Luis Arraez, Hernandez has a straight shot to the majors within the next couple of seasons.

Hernandez was also named a DSL Mid-Season All-Star. Given that Ray had been a reliable starter for the franchise, it makes more sense as to why Posey was able to nab two Top 10 prospects from his division rival's office.

Rebuilding the farm system was the move for the Giants this deadline, as both Hernandez and Mendez are likely players to join the Major Leagues down the road.

Official Grade

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws at Oracle Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have a lot to gain from this trade. They will acquire another pitcher to develop and pair him with their recent draft picks who are on the way to the majors. Additionally, they will obtain a young hitter who has already proven himself and will continue to do so. In the long run, San Francisco could end up being the biggest winners of this trade.

Since Ray will have an immediate impact for the Padres, while the Giants must wait to see results from their end, the following is the instant grade for the trade. San Francisco will split Ray's remaining salary with San Diego. Grade: B