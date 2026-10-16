Giants Legend Makes His Interest Known for 2027 Position

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season didn't go as planned, finishing fourth in the NL West and missing the playoffs by a large margin. Amid the chaos that was the regular season, long-time voice of Giants baseball Mike Krukow announced his retirement.

Krukow has been in the booth for several seasons, but now the franchise has to move in a different direction. Duane Kuiper will remain in the booth, but he's going to need a new broadcast partner. Luckily for the franchise, they've got one legend who is very interested in the open job.

J.T. Snow Wants In

Boston Red Sox first baseman (84) J.T. Snow in action. Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Tom Szczerbowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants Wall of Fame member, six-time Gold Glove winner, and San Francisco legend J.T. Snow is interested in the now-open TV broadcast role. Having spent the majority of his MLB career with the Giants and ending his career with the franchise in 2008, Snow could be the perfect addition for the generation that grew up watching him play.

In an article by Steven Rissotto of 95.7 The Game, Snow said he would love to take over in Krukow's place.

"I've thrown my hat in the ring; it's still early in the process...We'll see where it goes,” Snow said. “Hopefully I get an interview. I’ve got my resume all ready to go. It's just another aspect of the game I love.”

Snow has experience in the broadcast booth, revealing that he used to work for the Pac-12 Network for seven seasons covering college baseball, as well as select games for the Giants after he retired. He's a familiar face to the fans of the franchise and has his own selling point as to why he should be considered over others.

Snow's Pitch

“I’m a position player,” Snow said via Rissotto. “The Giants have been very pitcher-heavy in the broadcasting world — with Kruk, Javy [Lopez], Estes, [George] Kontos is on the postgame. Hunter Pence is probably the only position player, but we have a lot to offer. We play the game every day. We know the pitching.”

In this game, you need confidence, and one thing is certain: Snow has the confidence. According to Rissotto, the Giants' front office, which Snow has reached out to, is not expecting to focus on broadcast plans until after the World Series.

Throughout his career as a San Francisco Giant, Snow accumulated a remarkable 12.4 WAR. He maintained a batting average of .273, hit 124 home runs, and drove in 615 runs. Although he missed the early 2010s when the Giants won three World Series championships in five years, he remains a lifelong Giant, driven by his passion to stay connected to the game.