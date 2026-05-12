Are we seeing a resurgent Rafael Devers?

The old Rafael devers just might be back.

The much-maligned San Francisco Giants first baseman hasn't looked the same since he arrived in 'Frisco, but that could all be changing as his bat has been heating up as of late. After being acquired mid-season in 2025, Devers has had flashes of his former excellence, but he's never quite been the bopper that Bay Area fans had expected.

Devers, who is currently hitting just .232, with four home runs, 16 RBI, and a .640 OPS, was at one point in April the worst run producer. Likewise, the Giants entered play this week as the lowest-scoring team in Major League Baseball. The two went hand in hand, as the slugger was penciled in as the straw that stirs San Francisco's drink. Many blamed the team's misfortune on his misdaventures at the plate.

"He's fun to be around. He's comedic, and then he also wants to win."



Rafael Devers continued his recent surge against the Dodgers, and the Giants are in much better shape because of it (via @PavlovicNBCS)https://t.co/lXw2fjmbnU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2026

However, in his last 11 games, Devers has come to life, hitting .361 with 7 extra-base hits in that span. He continued that resurgence on Monday night, hitting a two-run homer to help lead the Giants to a 9-3 win over their the Los Angeles Dodgers. Against the defending World Champions, the 29-year-old went 2 for 3, with two walks, two RBI, and three runs scored. That performance was more indicative of the player that Red Sox fans watched up in Beantown for the first nine seasons in The Show.

The organization must hope Devers' downfall in San Francisco was just a prolonged adjustment to a change in environment and the sign of a slow downturn. He signed a 10-year contract extension in 2023, before being traded to the Giants in June last July. So if he turns out to be on the decline, the team is left holding one really expensive bags.

Giants vs. Dodgers in 2026

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Trevor McDonald (72) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trevor McDonald wasn't nearly as sharp as his first start, a 3-2 win over the Padres on May 4. But he did enough to hold the Dodgers in check on Monday night for his team to pick up from there. Matt Gage (3-1) followed in relief and got the win for 'Frisco with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Despite the Giants' overall struggles, they have played surprisingly well against the powerhouse Dodgers. San Francisco is 3-1 on the year against the Boys in Blue, after already taking two out of three from LA during a three-game series on April 21-23.

The win last night was the first in a long journey ahead for the Giants. They have three morean extended set with Los Angeles, before on a pair of three-game road series against the Athletics and Diamondbacks. At this juncture, it's the kind of marathon journey that could break a team, or ultimately pull them together. With Devers hitting again, the stage is set for the Giants to make a huge California comeback... starting at Chavez Ravine.